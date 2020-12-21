Corsair's K70 Rapidfire Gaming Keyboard Drops to $99

There's nothing quite like the tactile response of a mechanical switch on a quality keyboard. If you're on the lookout for a new one, this mechanical gaming keyboard from Corsair might fit the bill, with over 100 LED-backlit keys and a notable new price point of just $99 on the official Corsair website.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Corsair K70 Rapidfire since it first released in 2016. But be sure to check back through the season as we continue to share the best holiday tech deals we can find.

Corsair K70 Rapidfire Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $119, now $99 at Corsair

This keyboard is usually priced around $119—this offer saves $20. It has LED-backlit keys and is full-sized with a numeric pad to the right-hand side.

This keyboard is wired and uses a braided cable with a USB Type-A interface. It's full-sized with a numpad and has a total of 104 mechanical keys. You can also adjust it to different heights/angles.

The K70 Rapidfire's keys are backlit with Red LEDs, and in accordance with the red theme, each key uses Cherry MX Speed switches. It also has multiple media controls, including a volume wheel, and features a wrist rest, a USB pass-through port, custom swappable keycaps for FPS and MOBA gamers and 100% anti-ghosting support.

