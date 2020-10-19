Corsair Void RGB Elite Headset Only $58 from Amazon

Looking for the best gaming headsets to round out this year's stocking stuffers? You've come to the right place. We've been rounding up deals on tech as the holiday season draws closer and gaming headsets are on our list.

Today we're highlighting a sale on the Corsair Void RGB Elite Gaming Headset. We previously reviewed the Void RGB Elite Gaming Headset back in 2019, where we noted its sleek design and microphone that "you could land planes with." It's usually priced around $79 but is available today for $58 at Amazon.

Corsair Void RGB Elite: was $79, now $58 @Amazon

This gaming headset from Corsair features RGB LEDs and uses 50mm audio drivers. It's currently discounted by 27% on Amazon.

The Corsair Void Elite Pro RGB gaming headset uses 50mm neodymium audio drivers. It has a supported frequency range between 20Hz and 30,000Hz.

This headset also takes advantage of 7.1 surround sound technology. It has an omnidirectional mic that can be flipped up to mute, and of course has RGB lighting on both ear cups.