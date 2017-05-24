Cougar's Latest Chassis Set To 'Conquer' Computex 2017

Cougar announced that it will launch a brand new chassis at Computex 2017 called the “Conquer,” an aluminum chassis with tempered glass panels on both sides. This mid-tower chassis features an open-frame design with a CNC'd aluminum alloy frame topped off with aluminum panels and 5mm thick tempered glass side panels.

Conquer has a distinctive design that one could argue resembles a ship or helmet you might find in a futuristic game such as CoD: Infinite Warfare, Destiny, Titanfall 2, or Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Looking at the layout of the Conquer, the aluminum motherboard tray is rotated 45° towards the rear of the chassis and supports mini-ITX, micro-ATX, and full-size ATX motherboards. This chassis features seven expansion slots and offers support for GPUs up to 350mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 190mm, and PSUs as long as 220mm.

In addition, the Conquer has mounting locations for up to three 3.5" hard drives and four 2.5" SSDs. The chassis can support up to three 120mm fans (three Cougar CFD 120mm LED fans are included) in the top and two 120mm fans in the front (optional). This case supports radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm in the top of the chassis and 240mm in the front. The front of the case has two USB 3.0 ports and HD audio and microphone jacks.

Although it’s hard to tell from the images supplied by Cougar, the Conquer is rather large for a mid-tower design, standing almost 23 x 10 x 30 inches (HxWxL). Although the weight of the chassis was not listed in the specs provided, we think it’s safe to say that just the inclusion of two 5mm tempered glass side panels guarantees this case will definitely be on the heavy side.

The aluminum top panel not only acts as a wind tunnel for the three included 120mm fans, it can also be used as a handle to lift or transport your system. There is no mention of fan filters, but given the fact that this is an open-air chassis, it seems like a moot point.

Overall the Conquer looks like an interesting chassis that can accommodate mild-to-wild system builds. The Cougar Conquer will be available in late June or early July with an MSRP of $250.

