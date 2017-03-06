Cougar Releases 'Revenger' Optical Gaming Mouse

We first encountered the Revenger, at Computex 2016, and now it's available (just months before Computex 2017). The Revenger features a 100-12,000DPI optical sensor and has two-zone RGB backlighting.

Revenger boasts a 1,000Hz polling rate and 1ms response time. It has six programmable buttons--the same as Cougar's 500M and 550M, but two fewer than the 600M, 700M, and 700m eSports--that offer easy access to 21 different functions. Those buttons and their functions are managed by Cougar's UIX System, and the Revenger's 512KB of onboard storage will allow you to store up to three different configuration profiles right on the mouse itself.

The mouse also uses two-zone RGB backlighting that lets you know what configuration profile you're using. Revenger's two zones are located near the Cougar logo and the three-Stage DPI LED display.

Revenger uses Omron gaming switches, a "gaming-grade scroll wheel," and a "premium pro-gaming surface." It's available from sellers like Amazon and Newegg for roughly $60. That's the same as the 550M that the Revenger is supposed to succeed in Cougar's gaming mouse lineup. You can learn more about the 550M from the hands (palm?) on we did with the product when it was introduced at Computex 2015.