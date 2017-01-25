Trending

Cryorig Announces Free AMD AM4 Ryzen Cooler Upgrade Kits

Cryorig leads the charge by becoming the first manufacturer to announce a free AM4 upgrade kit for its coolers.

Back in May 2015 we learned that AMD’s upcoming Zen CPUs (now known as Ryzen) will drop into a new AM4 socket, and at CES this year we saw a large handful of the first AM4 motherboards. The new AM4 socket is different from the existing AM3+ socket, which means any coolers that would work on AM3+ or FM2+ sockets may not work on the upcoming one. Fortunately, some cooler manufacturers often offer free upgrade kits for customers to keep their existing coolers compatible, and one of them is Cryorig.

The kit that Cryorig will provide works for the any AMD compatible CPU cooler, including the R1 Universal/Ultimate, C1, H5 Universal/Ultimate, H7, H7 Quad Lumi, M9a, C7, A40, A40 Ultimate, and A80.

If you’re interested in an upgrade kit, it’ll be available by showing proof of purchase for the supporting Cryorig product along with proof of purchase for an AMD Ryzen CPU or a supporting motherboard. Send those details to support@cryorig.com together with your address and, shortly after the AMD Ryzen launch, the kit will be on its way to you.

We don’t have a specific release date for AMD Ryzen yet, however, we have reason to believe we’ll be seeing a Q1 2017 launch. Based on Cryorig's announcement, we expect more cooling vendors to announce upgrade kits in the near future.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Math Geek 25 January 2017 17:10
    that's nice of them. not sure what they will consider "proof of purchase" but at least they are offering them to loyal users.

    i get most of my stuff from newegg and they maintain an order history so it's easy to get. but if they want something like upc codes, i doubt many still have that anywhere anymore if it wasn't just purchased
  • Dark Lord of Tech 25 January 2017 19:44
    Very nice , I own 5 of their coolers , great way to keep customers.
  • agurmeza 26 January 2017 00:55
    How were they the first? AFAIK Noctua was the 1st and plenty of others before Croyrig.
  • ShadyHamster 26 January 2017 04:02
    19210032 said:
    How were they the first? AFAIK Noctua was the 1st and plenty of others before Croyrig.

    It clearly says 'AM4 upgrade kit'.

    Noctua isn't offering an AM4 upgrade kit yet.

    Edit: Ok sorry apparently they are: http://noctua.at/en/nm-am4-mounting-kit-order-form
  • Dark Lord of Tech 26 January 2017 15:18
    19210604 said:
    19210032 said:
    How were they the first? AFAIK Noctua was the 1st and plenty of others before Croyrig.

    It clearly says 'AM4 upgrade kit'.

    Noctua isn't offering an AM4 upgrade kit yet.

    Edit: Ok sorry apparently they are: http://noctua.at/en/nm-am4-mounting-kit-order-form

    I like the packaging.
  • mubin 03 February 2017 08:37
    Thats how you make your customer happy and make more.
