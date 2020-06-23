Dell’s New 27-Inch Gaming Monitors Go Up to 1440p at 165 Hz, Start at $280

Here’s a pair of new gaming monitors for the 27-inch fans out there. The Dell S2721DGF and Dell S2721HGF, announced today, feature new design tweaks and go for $280 for 1080p at 144 Hz or $570 for 1440p at 165 Hz.

The new Dell screens offer some versatility, with the cheaper FHD version also offering a 1550R curve for greater immersion with a picture that fills the periphery. It also has a VA panel, which offers three times the contrast as the more expensive S2721DGF, which uses an IPS panel.

(Image credit: Dell)

Ultimately, Dell is casting a wide net, hoping to catch both serious gamers seeking an ultra-sharp image at ultra-sharp speed and those seeking a premium gaming display with high contrast, which we consider the biggest factor in image quality.

Dell S2721DGF and S2721HGF Specs



Dell S2721DGF Dell S2721HGF Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2560 x 1440 @ 165 Hz (with DisplayPort, 144Hz with HDMI); G-Sync Compatible, FreeSync Premium Pro 1920 x 1080 @ 144 Hz; G-Sync Compatible, FreeSync Premium Panel Type / Backlight IPS / LED VA / LED Natiive Color Space HDR 98% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR 400 83% NTSC Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 3,000:1 Response Time (GTG) 1ms 4ms Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.0 downstream, USB 3.0 upstream, 3.5mm headphone-out jack, 3.5mm audio line-out jack 2x HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort; 1.2, 3.5mm headphone jack Power Consumption 46W 46W Dimensions 14.31 x 24.1 x 2.7 inches (363.6 x 611.6 x 67.8mm) 14.3; x 24; x 3.8 inches (364.1 x 608.4 x 96.3mm) Weight 9.9 pounds (4.5 kg) 9 pounds (4.1kg)

Both monitors feature narrow bezels on all sides except for the bottom bezel, which is wide enough to hold the Dell logo. The back of the displays also feature a relatively striking vent system that look like slatted blinds. According to Dell, this new design enhances heat dispersal. The pricier S2721DGF outlines these vents with RGB lighting too.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell also redesigned the joystick and buttons for navigating the monitors’ on-screen displays (OSDs). Both OSDs feature a timer, frames per second counter and Dark Stabilizer feature for shadow control.

Dell isn’t picking sides when it comes to Team Green or Team Red graphics cards . The new monitors are G-Sync Compatible. And the cheaper S2721HGF uses FreeSync Premium, while the pricier S2721DGF boasts FreeSync Premium Pro. Compared to standard FreeSync, FreeSync Premium and FreeSync Premium Pro promises low framerate compensation, while FreeSync Premium Pro caters to HDR support.

(Image credit: Dell)

Speaking of HDR, we don’t expect the S2721DGF to be the best HDR monitor . With VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, it promises a minimum max brightness of 400 nits with HDR content, but we prefer our gaming displays to feature DisplayHDR 500 certification or greater. That would cost more, but in addition to a greater minimum max brightness, it brings certification for wide color gamut support and zone-level backlight dimming. Those two features are key for making an HDR monitor look dramatically different from an SDR one.