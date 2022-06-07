Dell Announces Threadripper 5000 Pro Workstations

Dell has announced a new workstation PC packing AMD’s high-performance Ryzen Threadripper 5000WX Pro CPUs, called the Precision 7865 (opens in new tab). This chassis can be configured with up to 64 CPU cores, 1TB of DDR4 ECC memory, and an Nvidia RTX A6000 or AMD Radeon Pro W6800 GPU.



According to Dell, the 7865 features a newly designed chassis that is 14% smaller than the older Precision 7820 tower, with a bigger focus on thermal efficiency and acoustic performance. The new chassis features a hexagonal venting pattern designed to vent air directly toward critical components within the system. The tower comes with a carrying handle for ease of transport should you need to move it to a different location.



The front of the case contains an impressive amount of I/O, with twin front lockable drive bays to boot. The front I/O includes twin USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, with one being PowerShare activated. There's another set of dual USB 3.2 ports but these are downgraded to Gen 1 speeds and feature more universal Type-A connectors. Finally, there's an SD 6.0 card reader and a universal audio jack, plus an optional optical drive mount.



All these features are present without hindering much in the way of front airflow from the tower’s front hexagonal intake grill.

Rear I/O includes twin Ethernet jacks, with one being a 10Gbps port. There are three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and another audio port. There is also a serial port, for legacy devices that might be used with the workstation. High-speed Thunderbolt 3 connectivity is also an option, but that comes in the form of an add-in card. Video connections are entirely dependent on the graphics card selection, as there's no integrated graphics in Ryzen Threadripper.



Core specifications for the 7865 include options for any of AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs, including the 64-core part. The maximum GPU configuration includes twin Nvidia or AMD Pro 300W GPUs, with storage going up to 56TB of maximum capacity featuring RAID and self-encrypting options. For memory, there’s a total of eight DDR4 RDIMM slots with a capacity of up to 1TB operating at 3200MHz. The entire system is powered by a 1350W 80 Plus power supply.



Exact pricing and availability have not been revealed yet, but Dell says the 7865 will be available this summer globally. The base configuration will likely be in the $3,000 range, if it follows the pattern of Dell's existing Precision 7820 offerings. Maxed out workstations easily reaching into the stratosphere — 1TB of memory alone would push the cost well into the tens of thousands of dollars.