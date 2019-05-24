ECS Launches Mini-PC Packing AMD (Update)

Update, May 24, 2019 1:00pm PT: ECS has re-announced the Liva SF110-A320 for Computex 2019, and provided a new specifications table, which we've added below.

Original article, April 22, 2019 10:00am PT:

Elitegroup Computer Systems, better known as ECS, on Friday announced the new Liva SF110-A320 mini-PC with your choice of a 35W AMD Ryzen APU.

(Image credit: ECS)

Measuring 205 x 176 x 33mm, the ECS SF110-A320 is a 1-liter mini-PC roughly the size of a book. As the model number implies, the SF110-A320 features an AM4 motherboard based around the A320 chipset. According to the listing, it supports Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 APUs as long as they conform to the 35W envelope.

However, the quad-core Ryzen 5 2400GE and Ryzen 3 2200GE chips, as well as the latest dual-core Athlon 200GE and Athlon 220GE and 240GE CPUs meet the TDP (thermal design power) limit. While the listing only mentions Ryzen chips, it's possible the mini-PC may support these Athlon parts as well. See the relevant specs below:

Cores /Threads Base /Boost Clock Speed (GHz) L3 Cache(MB) PCIe 3.0 Unlocked Multiplier DRAM Graphics Compute Units Streaming Processors iGPU Base Clock TDP Ryzen 5 2400GE 4 / 8 3.2 / 3.8 4 8 Yes Dual DDR4-2933 Radeon RX Vega 11 11 704 1250 MHz 35W Ryzen 3 2200GE 4 / 8 3.2 / 3.6 4 8 Yes Dual DDR4-2933 Radeon Vega 8 8 512 1100 MHz 35W Athlon 240GE 2 / 4 3.5 / - 4 8 No Dual DDR4-2666 Radeon Vega 3 3 192 1000 MHz 35W Athlon 220GE 2 / 4 3.4 / - 4 8 No Dual DDR4-2666 Radeon Vega 3 3 192 1000 MHz 35W Athlon 200GE 2 / 4 3.2 / - 4 8 No Dual DDR4-2666 Radeon Vega 3 3 192 1000 MHz 35W

(Image credit: ECS)

The ECS SF110-A320 features two DDR4 SO-DIMM memory slots that support a maximum capacity of 32GB and memory speeds of 2,666MHz and greater. However, there are only two storage options on this mini-PC. The M.2-2280 port can house M.2 SSDs up to 80mm, although ECS didn't specify whether it supports only SATA-based or PCIe-based M.2 SSDs or both. There's also a 2.5-inch hard drive bay in case you want to slap an old-school platter drive into the SF110-A320.

(Image credit: ECS)

The ECS SF110-A320 has a total of six USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port. The little guy has three display outputs: a D-Sub port, HDMI port and DisplayPort output. Internet connectivity comes in the form of a Gigabit Ethernet port and WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity. ECS also gives customers the option to add a RS-232 port or an additional DisplayPort output. The SF110-A320 carries a tiny 90W power supply that feeds of a DC 19V / 4.74A power adapter. It also supports a VESA mount.

(Image credit: ECS)

ECS had not yet revealed availability or pricing for the SF110-A320 by the time of publication.