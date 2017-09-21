Trending

EVGA Offers A GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Elite With 12GHz Memory

By

EVGA announced that its GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 ELITE is now available, with memory running at 12,002MHz. Compared to the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming we reviewed earlier this year, the increased memory clock speed results in a 9% boost in total memory bandwidth. Aside from that, the two cards are virtually identical.

The latest edition to EVGA’s stable of high-end graphics cards sports 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB of GDDR5X memory running at 12GHz, a 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, and a 250W TDP, all packed into a dual-slot design. The card features a base clock speed of 1,569MHz that boosts up to 1,683MHz.

The dual-slot air cooler is essentially the same as the one found on other FTW3 video cards with the exception of color options. This card is available with either a white or black fan shroud. Three large dual ball-bearing fans push air through interlaced L-shaped fins bonded to six copper heatpipes that are attached to the diecast form-fitted baseplate.

As with most of EVGA's high-end GPUs, this graphics card is equipped with a full cover metal backplate that helps prevent it from bending under the weight of the heatsink. The company also added a unique safety feature in the form of an integrated safety fuse on the PCB that’s designed as an extra layer of protection for your high-dollar graphics card.

The EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Elite also comes with a standard DVI-D port, three DisplayPort headers, and a single HDMI 2.0b display output, as well as two 8-pin power connectors. The company recommends the use of a 600W PSU or higher.

Currently there is no information on pricing or availability. We have reached out to EVGA for more information.

EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Elite
GPUGP102
CUDA Cores3,584
Clock Speed1,569MHz Base1,683 MHz Boost
Memory Size11GB
Memory Speed12,006 MHz
Memory Bus352-bit
Transistors12 Billion
Texture Units224
Streaming Multiprocessors28
ROPs88
TDP250W
Power Input2 x 8-pin
13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Th3pwn3r 21 September 2017 23:15
    The way this was written you make it seem like 9% speed boost isn't a big deal .
    Reply
  • wifiburger 22 September 2017 00:21
    TDP of 250W ... well we all know everybody that buys this card will run it at 117% power target :-)
    Reply
  • redgarl 22 September 2017 02:11
    Yeah, go for it EVGA... like your joke of a 1080 FTW... the card that died under a year. It died twice in less than 12 months... got rid of it to an unlucky buyer on the third card.

    If you think I will ever buy anything else from them, you are crazy.
    Reply
  • NaqoyqatZ 22 September 2017 12:58
    So you complain of being sold a faulty product, which was not something EVGA did intentionally. Then you purposely go do the exact same thing...classy!
    Reply
  • mapesdhs 22 September 2017 16:53
    From what I've gathered from product reviews, Pascal doesn't really benefit from higher clocked RAM that much (unlike Vega), so why has EVGA done this? Where's the evidence that it really helps for gaming?
    Reply
  • caustin582 22 September 2017 18:10
    I look forward to paying an extra $50 for EVGA saving me the trouble of moving a slider slightly to the right.
    Reply
  • Th3pwn3r 22 September 2017 20:33
    Truth be told the only cards I have had fail on me were all EVGA. I for that reason am VERY unlikely to ever run one again. Their power supplies on the other hand have served me well.
    Reply
  • ERIC J 23 September 2017 01:39
    So since i already own a EVGA GTX FTW ti all i have to do is overclockthe Mhz to the memory clock to a total of 12,006 mhz on afterburner or precision X and it is the same as this elite?
    Not really understanding why this is being offered as a "elite" model when ANYONE with a 1080ti FTW can do this?
    Reply
  • blankcr8 23 September 2017 01:41
    Marketing!
    Reply
  • cerealkeller 23 September 2017 16:48
    My EVGA 1080 Ti FTW3 Hydrocopper clocks to 2063/12.2 GHz. Curious if this card could go any further?
    Reply