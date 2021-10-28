Facebook Announces Project Cambria Mixed Reality Headset

In a livestream for Facebook Connect 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Project Cambria, a next-generation, high-end Mixed Reality headset that will raise the bar for how customers interact with virtual words. It's still in the development stages, but with "encouraging progress" being made towards a bridge between VR and AR, Meta (which Facebook renamed itself as during the event) feels it will have a product ready as early as next year.

Project Cambria will features high-resolution, full-color video passthrough to the headset’s screens, which will allow it to showcase not only the physical space you're involved in, but also overlay it with augmented reality. Zuckerberg explained the cutting-edge nature of the device as requiring price tag high end of the price spectrum” price tag.

The different data processing devices part of Project Cambria. A completely new optical system has been designed for the next generation of Mixed Reality. A snippet from the teaser video for Project Cambria

Project Cambria is expected to make use of a new generation of optics that would make it slimmer than existing headsets. New sensors handle the improved tracking features, as well as take in, algorithmically process, reconstruct and augment your immediate physical reality.

The headset features face and eye tracking, which will work in conjunction with avatars that closely mimic your actual movements into the digital real. And so that those lifelike avatar interactions are more engaging than simple digital video conferencing, Facebook also announced Horizon Home for Oculus experience, enhancing the existing virtual home by allowing users to invite digital friends over to play games, watch movies, or hang out. Customization for these virtual spaces will take slightly longer to arrive.

Also bundled into today's announcements and teases was the news that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is under development for the VR space. We're getting a remastered version of San Andreas already this year as part of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, so it would make sense that a VR version may make use of the remastered assets coming out of that release, but details were virtually absent. Like project Cambria, we'll have to wait for further details.