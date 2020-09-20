Forget Water Cooling, Check Out This $7,300 Passive CPU Cooler

Passive intel i7 CPU cooler heatsink organic workstation server fanless supercomputer heat sink (Image credit: Etsy)

If you're into fanless CPU coolers, and perhaps fantasies, you'll love this gem that FanlessTech recently discovered. A seller on Etsy has put up a rather interesting passive CPU cooler with an eye-watering price tag that ranges from $1,800 to $7,300, but it's hard to tell if this is an actual product.

The CPU cooler itself doesn't have a proper name, instead listed as an "organic workstation server fanless supercomputer heat sink," and the seller markets it with a bunch of generic keywords. According to the product description, the base of the heatsink is fabricated with 3D printing. The merchant offers a choice of four different materials for what appears to be the base of the cooler. The steel, aluminum and bronze models cost $1,828.42, $2,437.91 and $5,485.30, respectively. The most expensive model, which is made of copper, will set you back $7,313.73.

This is where things get weird: The base is attached to four stacks that consist of a plethora of small metal balls of different proportions. The seller claims that the very large surface-area-to-volume ratio helps absorb and dissipate the heat quicker. There doesn't seem to be any heat pipes, though, which raises the question of how it transfers the heat to the balls. And we can't quite figure out what the term "organic" in the title means.

More importantly, it's unknown how the CPU cooler is fastened to the CPU socket on the motherboard. On the topic of compatibility, the seller doesn't mention which sockets are supported. The product description suggests an Intel platform and processors up to Core i7 SKUs.

Apparently, the CPU cooler is a prototype, but it's available for order. The estimated manufacturing time is within 10 to 12 weeks from the moment of the order. The seller lives in Australia, so you'll have to factor in the shipping cost, adding at least another $50 to the already exorbitant price tag. Perhaps the biggest question is if this is an actual item or not, but dropping $7,313 probably isn't the best way to find out - this product could be nothing more than a scam.