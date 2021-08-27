Fractal Design Issues Fan Hub Replacement for New Torrent PC Case

Fractal Design today issued a fan hub replacement for the Fractal Design Torrent PC case. The news comes after user reports of a potential short circuit hazard.

The company identified that some of its Nexus 9P Slim Fan Hubs were damaged during the manufacturing process, which could lead to a short circuit.

To avoid the defective fan hubs from getting into the hands of shoppers looking for the best PC case, Fractal Design has temporarily halted Torrent sales until the revised fan hub is finished.

"We remain committed to the quality of our products, and the Nexus 9P Slim Fan Hub included with the Torrent does not live up to the standards customers expect from us," Fractal Design said in its announcement. "Our development team is working tirelessly to design and manufacture an updated version that will address these issues as soon as possible."

In the meantime, Fractal Design told Torrent owners to unplug the fan hub and fill out an online form to receive a replacement kit when available. The Torrent is reportedly very much functional without the fan hub. Nonetheless, Fractal Design has spoken with retail partners and said it will offer a full refund to those that don't want to wait for the replacement kit.