Galax's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF Teased

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is already a top tier GPU. Costing around $2000, and consuming over 450W, this is not a card to squeeze into a compact chassis. Some of Nvidia's partners are creative enough to build something even more exclusive.

Galax wants to stand out even from its rivals, so it is prepping a version of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The Galax RTX 3090Ti OC LAB Edition features an enhanced voltage regulating module and two 12-pin power connectors along with a pre-installed custom water block.

To supply enough power to feed Nvidia's fully-fledged GA102 GPU along with its 24GB GDDR6X memory, Galax installed a 24+4-phase VRM and two 12-pin power connectors that can theoretically deliver up to 1200W (this of course depends on the cards BIOS and capabilities of the PSU that feeds it), according to a picture published by Duck OC, a Japanese overclocker (via VideoCardz). To put it into context, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti designs use a 18+3-phase power delivery and pulls external power from either one 12-pin connector or three eight-pin connectors capable of delivering around 450W.

(Image credit: Duck OC/Twitter)

The GeForce RTX Ti Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition graphics card uses a white printed circuit board that has various headers to attach voltage monitoring tools.

(Image credit: Duck OC/Twitter)

For a card that can draw up to 1200W of power (for a short time and under a very high load), an air cooler might not be the best choice, so Galax intends to equip its GeForce RTX Ti Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition with a custom water block from its OC Lab division.

But it is not enough to have a very capable graphics card and a cooling system to set overclocking records, which is why Galax supplies the GeForce RTX Ti Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition board with a custom XOC BIOS that can increase GPU and memory voltages to unprecedented values. To take advantage of such BIOS one needs to use unconventional cooling methods, such as liquid nitrogen or liquid helium. Such methods cannot be used for real-world applications, but for extreme overclocking and record they are just what the doctor ordered.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Duck OC/Twitter) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Duck OC/Twitter)

Since Duck OC is not a representative of Galax, they did not mention when the company intends to ship its GeForce RTX Ti Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition products commercially and how much this one is going to cost. While we have no idea about the time, we are sure that we are looking at a price way above the $2000 for the reference card.