GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Specifications Reportedly Exposed In Vendor Spec Sheets

Taking the bang out of Nvidia's launch.

Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix Golden Sample (Image credit: VideoCardz)

The latest Ampere leak from VideoCardz might have just ruined Nvidia's announcement. The publication has obtained new information that allegedly lends credence to the rumored specifications for the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 that will soon vie for a spot on our list of Best GPUs

Starting from the top, Ampere silicon will seemingly be manufactured on the 7nm process node. The leaked specification sheets don't specify the foundry, but TSMC's 7nm FinFET manufacturing process is the first thing to come to mind. Ampere-based graphics, such as the GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 will get to exploit the PCIe 4.0 interface. Both models are rumored to use the same GA102 die. Nvidia SLI is only supported on the GeForce RTX 3090 through the chipmaker's NVLink interface.

Physically, Gainward's custom models fall right in line with what we've seen from the Founders Edition and the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity HoLo. The GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 are going to be gigantic graphics cards. The Gainward models adhere to a 2.7-slot design and relies on a beefy triple-fan cooling solution.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Specifications

Graphics CardCUDA CoresMemory ClockMemory CapacityMemory BusMemory BandwidthTGP
GeForce RTX 3090*5,24819 Gbps24GB GDDR6X384-bit935.8 GBps350W
Titan RTX4,60814 Gbps24GB GDDR6384-bit672 GBps280W
GeForce RTX 3080*4,35219 Gbps10GB / 20GB GDDR6X320-bit760 GBps320W
GeForce RTX 2080 Ti4,35214 Gbps11GB GDDR6352-bit616 GBps250W

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The GeForce RTX 3090 appears to come equipped with 5,248 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory after all. As for clock speeds, the Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix Golden Sample has a 1,725 MHz boost clock.

The GDDR6X memory on the GeForce RTX 3090 runs at 19.5 Gbps across a 384-bit memory interface. If you do the math, the maximum theoretical memory bandwidth adds up to 936 GBps, just a bit shy of 1 TBps. The GeForce RTX 3090's TGP (total graphics power) is rated for 350W. Gainward's model confirms early rumors about the utilization of twin 8-pin PCIe power connectors. In regards to video outputs, the GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix Golden Sample in particular provides three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port.

As for the GeForce RTX 3080, Gainward's specification table has the graphics card with 4,352 CUDA cores and 10GB of GDDR6X memory. The company's custom model flexes a 1,740 MHz boost clock. The memory checks in at 19 Gbps with a 320-bit memory bus, which amounts to a memory bandwidth of 760 GBps.

The TGP for the GeForce RTX 3080 seems to be 320W, just 30W lower than the GeForce RTX 3090. This should still merit the presence of two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. Video outputs on the GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix Golden Sample are identical to those of its bigger brother.

Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix Golden Sample

(Image credit: VideoCardz)
Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix Golden Sample

(Image credit: VideoCardz)
Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 / RTX 3080 Phoenix Golden Sample

(Image credit: VideoCardz)
Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 / RTX 3080 Phoenix Golden Sample

(Image credit: VideoCardz)
Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 / RTX 3080 Phoenix Golden Sample

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

The GeForce RTX 3090's 24GB VRAM screams that it's the replacement for the Titan RTX. This is puzzling because it isn't like Nvidia to release a Titan-esque graphics card this early in a product launch. The Titan models typically come a few months after. It's not like Nvidia is shooting itself in the foot, either. The GA102 silicon presumably houses up to 7,552 CUDA cores, and only 5,248 CUDA cores are enabled in the GeForce RTX 3090. If necessary, Nvidia has more than enough headroom to roll an Ampere-powered Titan graphics card later on or even a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3080, on the other hand, is a curious case. The graphics card reportedly has the same number of CUDA cores as the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti but loses 1GB of VRAM. In the Nvidia's defense, the GeForce RTX 3080 did receive a memory upgrade to push the memory bandwidth up by 23.4%. The graphics card is on a new architecture though so it remains to be seen how the situation pans out.

Nvidia's big announcement is this Tuesday. It'll be interesting to see how the chipmaker sells Ampere to the public.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jwcrellin 29 August 2020 18:32
    Sweet! I'm onboard for however I can get the most gaming horsepower for under $900.
    Reply
  • sstanic 29 August 2020 18:51
    3090 seems like a xx80Ti with a bit more VRAM, but 3080 definitely seems like a xx70. Nvidia seems to just have 'upgraded' the naming scheme to justify higher pricing. They probably learned that lesson with the RTX2000 series..
    Reply
  • Prisoner #6 29 August 2020 18:52
    I think before I plop down 600-800 dollars on a GPU I will wait until AMD brings out RDNA2 cards. Why pay these premium prices until we see what both AMD and NVIDA has to offer. I will probably not purchase a card until I see the reviews on both 3000 series and whatever AMP calls theirs-and I need one! I am still on a Pascal card and its not an 1080 TI. If I could go back 4 years I would have purchased the 1080 TI. It was a bargain compared to Turning and Ampere even with their performance increases.
    Reply