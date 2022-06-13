Hyte's 'Luxury' PCIe 4.0 GPU Riser Cable Includes a Dummy Graphics Card

PC case and accessories maker Hyte has launched a new product for those on the lookout for a PCIe riser cable for non-standard mounting of their best graphics card. Described as the "only aesthetic luxury PCIe 4.0 riser cable on the market," the unique attraction of this product (opens in new tab) is that it includes a dummy PCI graphics card (which Hyte calls a canopy), and two brackets.

In the video above, you can see how the Hyte PCIe 4.0 riser cable is fitted into a tower-style PC, with its flat flexible cables allowing for a vertically mounted graphics card. That is just one popular option for using riser cables like this. Alternatively, some cases let you install your GPU up front.

The Hyte PCIe 4.0 riser cable isn't exactly new. Earlier this year it was a bundled accessory with the Hyte Y60 case (opens in new tab). If you follow that link you can see the red version fitted to an Asus TUF series GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

(Image credit: Hyte)

As well as the red dummy graphics card / canopy, you can choose a black or a white option. All options come with the same flat black 200mm extension cables. Whichever color you choose, you also get both a full-height and a half-height bracket in the box. While most users will likely need the longer bracket, the Hyte Y60 case needed the half-height bracket option due to its design.

Having covered all the 'luxury' information above, it is time to talk about the cable quality and specifications. Hyte says its PCIe 4.0-compatible cable supports up to 16 PCIe lanes, and is 200mm in length. The conductor wire uses 30 AWG silver-plated copper with FEP insulation, and the ground wire is 32 AWG tinned copper. The wires are also shielded and covered with an outer jacket of PET.

Hyte has listed its PCIe 4.0 riser cable on its own web store for $79.99. There you can choose black, white or red and add the cable/card to your basket. As well as a full height and half height bracket in the box, you get all the necessary screws and a quick start guide.

(Image credit: Hyte)

If you are looking for some inspiration with regard to cases that are ready for vertical GPU mounting please take a look through our Best PC Cases 2022 – tested picks, which includes a few options like the Phanteks Evolv Shift 2, and Lian Li Q58.