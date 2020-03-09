Trending

Report: Intel 10th Gen CPUs Possibly Delayed Until June

Is coronavirus delaying the release date of Intel's 10th Gen desktop CPUs?

(Image credit: Unikoshardware.com)

It's no secret that the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the tech industry's supply chains, and after almost all tech events got canceled or changed somehow, it wouldn't be surprising to see product launches delayed, too. 

This could be the case with Intel's upcoming 10th Gen desktop CPUs. Unikoshardware.com spotted pictures of the upcoming Intel Core i5-10400, as well as a slide that claims to come from Intel. 

The slide details what Intel employees are and are not allowed to tell the media, but the most notable line is the "Press News Embargo: April 13 - June 26, 2020."

Assuming this is a legit slide, it tells us that there is no set embargo date yet for the chip's release. Thus far, many rumors have pointed to April or May release dates, but it looks like that may or may not happen. With the coronavirus outbreak causing problems in the supply chain, it wouldn't make sense for Intel to release its new CPUs if its partners aren't able to produce the motherboards to support the chips. Computer Base from Germany also shares these concerns.

Nevertheless, we have to consider a more likely alternative. April 13 could be the day Intel will hold the general introduction of the chips, proceeding to announce the lineup of CPUs between then and June 26, each with their own specific embargo date.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on what may be the first picture of the Intel Core i5-10400. This chip is expected to feature six cores and 12 threads and run at a base frequency of 2.9 GHz with boost up to 4 GHz. It'll also reportedly come with a 65W TDP, though it's also known that Intel's TDPs are not a measurement of the maximum power consumption.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mdd1963 09 March 2020 23:51
    I'm sure 10 nm will still be on time, however! :)
    Reply
  • spongiemaster 10 March 2020 00:23
    How does something that's never had anything even resembling a credible release date get delayed?
    Reply
  • Phaaze88 10 March 2020 00:44
    Nothing to really look forward to, so take all the time you need... 🤣
    Reply
  • JayNor 10 March 2020 02:15
    Phaaze88 said:
    Nothing to really look forward to, so take all the time you need... 🤣

    This article reporting a 40% gain performance gain on one sample running PassMark.

    "However, the Core i7-10750H offers a nearly 40% improvement over its predecessor, the Core i7-9750H (11,617 points)"

    https://www.notebookcheck.net/Intel-Comet-Lake-H-Core-i7-10750H-and-Core-i5-10300H-pay-a-visit-to-PassMark-seem-to-offer-nearly-40-and-17-gains-over-their-predecessors-respectively.456296.0.html
    Reply
  • Makaveli 10 March 2020 03:52
    JayNor said:
    This article reporting a 40% gain performance gain on one sample running PassMark.

    "However, the Core i7-10750H offers a nearly 40% improvement over its predecessor, the Core i7-9750H (11,617 points)"

    https://www.notebookcheck.net/Intel-Comet-Lake-H-Core-i7-10750H-and-Core-i5-10300H-pay-a-visit-to-PassMark-seem-to-offer-nearly-40-and-17-gains-over-their-predecessors-respectively.456296.0.html

    Like the first comment on that link :)
    Reply
  • Phaaze88 10 March 2020 04:15
    JayNor said:
    This article reporting a 40% gain performance gain on one sample running PassMark.

    "However, the Core i7-10750H offers a nearly 40% improvement over its predecessor, the Core i7-9750H (11,617 points)"

    https://www.notebookcheck.net/Intel-Comet-Lake-H-Core-i7-10750H-and-Core-i5-10300H-pay-a-visit-to-PassMark-seem-to-offer-nearly-40-and-17-gains-over-their-predecessors-respectively.456296.0.html
    What am I supposed to infer from a single Passmark leak?

    Makaveli said:
    Like the first comment on that link :)
    Yeah, that got a little chuckle out of me.
    Reply
  • tiggers97 10 March 2020 05:52
    June? That's about 20 months since the 9th gen was released. Almost 2 years. How much trouble is Intel trying to figure out to release a chip that supposedly just a slightly polished refinement of the last gen?
    Reply
  • exroofer 10 March 2020 09:06
    Know what the most fascinating thing I got from this article? The "on sale" price of 9900k's. Lowest one is $548 USD at Walmart. I can buy a 3900x right now on Newegg for $589. Oh wait. That's my pricing, in Canadian dollars, on Newegg.ca. USD price? $480 ish. And it will drop right in to my Crosshair 6. (already bios flashed)
    Push power button, xmp ram , enable PBO/xfr. Done.
    Intel's greed on pricing is killing them more than anything else. That 6 core/12 thread part has to match a 3600x on price, and have mobo's in the $120 ish USD range to be competitive/worth considering. With unlocked overclocking . And an included cooler capable of handling same. Otherwise? DOA.
    Reply
  • Giroro 10 March 2020 17:04
    Wait, Intel hasn't even announced any of their 10th gen desktop chips yet?
    I feel like we've been hearing about them and their magical 'slight iterative improvements' for over a year at this point.
    Reply
  • joeblowsmynose 10 March 2020 18:11
    mdd1963 said:
    I'm sure 10 nm will still be on time, however! :)
    It's still on track! Buy stocks now!
    Reply