Intel's 11th Gen vPro Mobile CPUs Debut at CES 2021

Intel's 11th Gen "Tiger Lake" vPro processors are here, the company announced at the all-virtual CES 2021 today. There are four CPUs getting the business treatment and will show up in a number of laptops also first being announced at the virtual tradeshow.

There are two high-power options, the Core i7-1186G7 and Core i5-1145G7, which operate between 12 and 28 watts. Meanwhile, the lower-power Core i7-1180G7 and Core i5-1140G7 run between 7 and 15 watts, likely for fanless devices.

CPU Cores/Threads Graphics (EUs) Cache (MB) Operating Range (W) Base Clock Speed (Ghz) Maximum Single Core Turbo (GHz) Maximum All-core Turbo (GHz) Graphics Max Freq (GHz) Memory Support i7-1185G7 4C/8T 96 12MB 12 - 28W 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz 1.35 GHz DDR3-200, LPDDR4x-4266 i7-1145G7 4C/8T 80 8MB 12 - 28W 2.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz 1.3 GHz DDR3-200, LPDDR4x-4266 i7-1180G7 4C/8T 96 12MB 7 - 15W 1.3 GHz 4.6 GHz 3.7 GHz 1.1 GHz LPDDR4x-4266 i5-1140G7 4C/8T 80 8MB 7 - 15W 1.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz 1.1 GHz LPDDR4x-4266

These processors will debut in a series of business-focused devices also launching at CES 2021, including the Dell Latitude 9420 , HP Elite Dragonfly Max and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium, among others.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Intel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Intel)

Intel pitches vPro as being the most secure business platform, and, unsurprisingly, it suggests it's faster and more powerful than the 10th Gen vPro platform. The company is pushing is at 1.19 times faster in "overall" application performance, 1.21 times faster in web browsing and 1.17 times faster in productivity tasks. It's also claiming that, when comparing the top-end i7-1185G7 against the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U, that 11th Gen vPro offers 1.38 times better application performance and is 1.23 times better on Microsoft Office .