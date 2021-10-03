Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake K-series CPUs Arrive In Amazon Netherlands

Amazon Netherlands (via Dellchannel21) has revealed the pricing for three of Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. The prices include value-added tax (VAT) and could be placeholders before Intel officially announce Alder Lake. For now, we recommend you take pricing with a bit of salt.

The retailer listed the Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K for $982, $744 and $375, respectively. The standard VAT rate in the Netherlands is 21%. If we subtract it from the pricing, the Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K could sell for $812, $615 and $310, respectively.

Even without VAT, the pricing for the three Alder Lake K-series chips still look out of place. Then again, computer hardware is usually more expensive outside the U.S. market. Provantage, a veteran U.S. retailer, had put up the Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K for $605, $422 and $289, respectively. Another U.S. store had previously listed the same processors for $705, $495 and $343, respectively.

Image 1 of 3 Core i9-12900K (Image credit: Amazon Netherlands) Image 2 of 3 Core i7-12700K (Image credit: Amazon Netherlands) Image 3 of 3 Core i5-12600K (Image credit: Amazon Netherlands)

The 12th Generation chips will be an interesting launch for many reasons. Alder Lake is Intel's first hybrid processor on a desktop platform. More importantly, the processors will be the first mainstream chips to embrace the next-generation DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 interface.

Intel will be holding its Intel Innovation event on October 27 to 28 so we may hear more about Alder Lake then. Hopefully, the chipmaker will finally give us a launch date.