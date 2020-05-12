Intel Core i5-10400 Benchmarked: Comet Lake CPU Edges Out i5-9400F

Intel recently announced its new Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs, and someone over at the Chiphell forums has already shared some benchmark figures that give us a hint of what we can expect from the Intel Core i5-10400.
Specs
|Intel Core i5-10400
|Intel Core i5-9400F
|Cores / Threads
|6 / 12
|6 / 6
|Base Clock
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Boost Clock
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cache
|12MB
|9MB
|TDP
|64W
|65W
|iGPU
|UHD 630 @ 1.1 GHz
|None
Benchmark Results
The leaker, known as 尾随至幻城, reportedly dropped the new i5-10400 into an MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk motherboard with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 to run a series of benchmarks.
The tester compared the i5-10400 to the Intel Core i5-9400F, which stacks up in the same place in the product stack.
The results were as follows:
In single-threaded applications, the new Comet Lake chip hardly showed any performance gains over the 9th Gen Coffee Lake chip, edging out with a performance increase of just 4-8%.
However, in multi-threaded tests the i5-10400 performed significantly better with improvements of up to 45%.
These results are explainable by the differences between the two chips. The new Comet Lake i5-10400 comes with a 200 MHz higher boost clock, a little more L3 cache and has been blessed with Hyper-Threading, so that it can handle threaded workloads better. Otherwise, the two chips are nearly identical, except that the 9400F doesn't have integrated graphics (iGPU) and drops into an older CPU socket.
Of course, as with any pre-release data, you'll have to take these results with a grain of salt. But the numbers reported do make sense. We weren't expecting groundbreaking differences from Intel's new CPUs in the mid-segment. It's at the high-end where Intel is pushing the thermal envelopes of the Comet Lake CPUs to their absolute limits. That's where we expect things to get interesting.
TDP makes no sense. If the CPUs TDP is measured at the base clock, and both of these CPUs have 2.9ghz base, you would think the one with 12 threads would have a higher base than the 6 thread one, not a lower TDP.
Just think of this new CPU as an 8700 with slightly nerfed clocks.
According to https://www.anandtech.com/show/14582/talking-tdp-turbo-and-overclocking-an-interview-with-intel-fellow-guy-therien :
This is quoted (10 months ago) straight from the guy at Intel who actually defined what TDP means.
Based on that, there shouldn't have been enough headroom in the Coffee Lake-R spec to simply switch on hyperthreading without an impact on TDP and/or base frequency. So, either they changed their definition of TDP, or something else (e.g. cherry-picking cores) enabled them to run more efficiently at the same base frequency.
Will be interesting to see it compared to MAD's new 3300X, which was VERY darn strong in gaming results...
Call me skeptical. Because, there would be enough of those chips floating around for someone to get one who has a twitter and/or youtube account, and they could raise a decent fuss.
Remember the Der8auer guy that did a survey of Ryzen 3000 dies and found a worryingly large number that didn't hit the rated clocks? I doubt Intel wants to risk that kind of negative publicity.
I prefer the explanation that the 6-core CPUs are made with 10-core dies, and they simply get extra margin by cherry-picking the best cores.
Perhaps there are some other efficiency improvements, as well. The i9-9900KS review seemed to show improved power-efficiency at the same clocks as the i9-9900K, but maybe that was just a really good review sample.