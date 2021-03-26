Intel CPU deals: 10th Gen Core Processors see Huge Price cuts

As Intel begins to take pre-orders on its 11th gen Rocket Lake CPUs, the company is building on its recent efforts to cut prices on its 10th generation processors amid Ryzen shortages.
Now, the deals have gotten even more tempting across multiple retailers. So, if you’re shopping for a CPU deal and don’t need the latest, best CPUs, these are great offers to snap up.
Intel Core i5-10600K
Intel Core i5-10600K: Was $319, now starting from $189
We’re big fans of this chip, handing it our Editor’s Choice award in our Intel Core i5-10600K review.
With a base clock of 4.1GHz and a boost of 4.8GHz that offers plenty of performance for those who just want to plug-in and go, with plenty of overclocking headroom making this as powerful as processors hundreds of dollars more expensive, this is the budget champ with real bang for buck. Plus, to get an extra $15 off the price at Newegg, use the code 39PCMDNS36D.
Intel Core i7-10700K
Intel Core i7-10700K: Was $549, now starting from $249
This is Intel Core i9 gaming performance at an i7 price, as you can read about in our four-star Intel Core i7-10700K review.
Ranking highly amongst far higher-priced processors in our 3DMark and and various game frame rate tests, this is a good go-to for anyone who wants great gaming performance without the big price tag.
Intel Core i9-10900K
Intel Core i9-10900K: Was $699, now starting from $399
This ten-core 20-thread beast ranks high as one of the fastest gaming processors on the market, which we gave a decent rating in our Intel Core i9-10900 review. All of this comes at a seriously good price.
AMD is as selfish and profit-oriented as Intel is. Their strategy is to gain a bigger market share and make more money, not to make some consumers happy. You, as a consumer, can currently benefit from the current market composition, and it would be even more beneficial if there would be a third competitor in the market. (Simple market mechanics.)
What is that even supposed to mean?
Intel had recent efforts to cut prices?
Why would they cut prices during a shortage?
If AMD can't sell any more CPUs anyway because of the shortages then how is intel targeting them?
Those Piledriver/Bulldozer cpus were not a worthwhile competitor for Intel.
Though it's not like AMD or any other company wouldn't do the same given the chance.
Bang on @Phaaze88
Although AMD 'existed as a competitor', they had nothing to bring to the table back then. Tables have turned dramatically in the last 3 years.
For those who don't remember the Intel 5% increase in IPC per new Gen for maybe 4 generations, the harsh facts are that AMD, whilst beholden to shareholders, like Intel are, they offer so much more as evident by their current Ryzen lineup, and the generally massive IPC gains from gen to gen. Not to mention still offering amazing value, with more cores/threads at similar price points. Oh, of course, they did also take the performance lead from Intel at the same time. There's no doubting these price reductions are the result of AMD's Ryzen rollout.
So whats your point? Because the most likely one has already been noted by myself. A market needs competition ... ;-)
Additionally the "purposefully stagnated" is nothing more than a speculation. Maybe the consumer market needed not much more CPU power at that time and the console generation already limited CPU performace to 3, up to 4 high speed PC-CPU-cores at best.
For example Intel sold Core X 6-core CPUs already in 2011 and the first real, full-blown 8-core CPU in 2014 (long before Zen/Ryzen), but obvioulsy the market interest in these products was very small.
And then in 2017 Zen appeared, with 8 cores and a relatively low price, but not because AMD wanted to be nice to poor gamers. The market simply forced them to follow this strategy, because, Zen (at that time) could not fully compete against Intels Sky/Kaby Lake and they needed a lower pricing to generate a certain amount of sales. Again simple market mechanics, often misinterpreted, particulary by fans, but that another story.
And additionally it was no accident, that AMD had chosen the consumer market *) to be the initial driver for their growth. It was a simple business calculation, because with regards to OEMs or the dfatacenter AMD would have had a cache to get on its feet.
*) And therefore gamers, because simple office user had no real need for a high core count at this time.