Intel Preps for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth With New Graphics Driver

Intel has announced a new version of its integrated graphics driver that supports Blizzard Entertainment’s highly anticipated World of Warcraft expansion, Battle for Azeroth.

The new driver, version 24.20.100.6226, adds support for the new MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) title, and Intel stated that players looking to dive into the World of Warcraft expansion are required to download the updated software. Intel even created a dedicated site to help gamers optimize their settings for Battle for Azeroth, but the tool still seems to be under construction at the time of this writing (all of our CPU searches resulted in “Coming Soon” pages). Presumably, the recommended settings will be there when the game launches on August 14.

The driver also comes loaded with game optimizations for Battle for Azeroth, in addition to Yakuza 0, Ys: Memories of Celceta, StoneHearth, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, This Is the Police 2 and Overcooked 2 with Intel UHD 620 Graphics or better. Other features include visual improvements with Dell HDR displays and various security and bug fixes.

Although an integrated graphics solution may not provide the best details and framerates for PC gaming (or Battle For Azeroth in particular), it’s interesting to see Intel increasing its focus on its graphics driver releases. With the company’s acquisition of former AMD graphics architect Raja Koduri and, with him, a rededication to entering the dedicated graphics market, Intel appears to be gearing up for a battle of its own against the likes of AMD and Nvidia, and it already seems to be keeping up with the pack with its game-ready graphics driver releases.

You can download the new Intel graphics driver from the company’s website.