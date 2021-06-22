New Tiger Lake i7 and i5 Chips Join Intel's 11th-Gen Family

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel’s Tiger Lake-H35 family of 11th-generation processors continues to grow, as new Core i7-11390H and i5-11320H variants of the ‘ultraportable gaming’ chips have quietly slipped out the door.

Intel Tiger Lake UP3 Processors PROCESSOR CORES/THREADS GRAPHICS (EUs) OPERATING RANGE (W) BASE CLOCK (GHZ) SINGLE CORE TURBO FREQ (GHZ) MAXIMUM ALL CORE FREQ (GHZ) Cache (MB) GRAPHICS MAX FREQ (GHZ) MEMORY Core i7-11390H 4C / 8T 96 28 - 35W 3.4 (35W) / 2.9 (28W) 5.0 (with TB3) ? 12 1.4 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4266 Core i7-11375H Special Edition 4C / 8T 96 28 - 35W 3.3 (35W) / 3.0 (28W) 5.0 (with TB3) 4.3 12 1.35 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4266 Core i7-11370H 4C / 8T 96 28 - 35W 3.3 (35W) / 3.0 (28W) 4.8 4.3 8 1.35 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4266 Core i7-11320H 4C / 8T 96 28 - 35W 3.2 (35W) / 2.5 (28W) 4.5 ? 8 1.35 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4266 Core i5-11300H 4C / 8T 80 28 - 35W 3.1 (35W) / 2.6 (28W) 4.4 4.0 8 1.3 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4266

With a power draw of just 35W, the new Core i7-11390H and i5-11320H both feature four cores and eight threads, and are separated only by clock-speed (turboing to 4.5GHz vs 5GHz), a tiny difference in the speed of the 96 execution units of the Intel Xe iGPUs (1.35GHz vs 1.4GHz), and cache (the i5 gets 8MB, the i7 12MB).

Otherwise, they both use the 10nm SuperFin process, support the same LPDDR4x-4266/DDR4-3200 RAM, and both come with Thunderbolt 4 support, plus the AVX-512 instructions that can speed up AI workloads.

They join a complicated family of chips under the Tiger Lake umbrella, which has already had a round of i7 and i5 H35 chips in the form of the i5-11300H, i7-11370H, and i7-11375H. These chips see base clock and turbo speeds gradually trickle-up by a few hundred MHz each time. There are currently a total of 14 i7s in the lineup, and the same number of i5s, while the poor old i3 has to make do with just eight different releases.