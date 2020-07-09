Introducing the Pi Cast, Tom's Hardware's Weekly Raspberry Pi-Centric Show

With more than 30 million units sold and thriving communities of millions of makers, programmers and educators, the Raspberry Pi is one of the world’s most popular platforms. Now, the $35 computer that could and its ecosystem are the subjects of our new weekly show and podcast. Streaming live on Tuesdays at 2:30 pm ET (7:30 pm BST) and available afterwards as an audio podcast, the Pi Cast by Tom’s Hardware will cover everything that’s new and exciting in the world of Raspberry Pi.

Each week on the Pi Cast, we’ll talk live with special guests who are involved in developing the Raspberry Pi, creating new products for it or pushing the envelope with truly unique and compelling projects. We’ll also take some time to share tips that will help you make the most of your Raspberry Pi and we’ll be taking live questions from the audience.

Our first show launches on Tuesday, July 14th at 2:30 pm ET (7:30 PM BST) with Raspberry Pi Inventor and co-founder of the Raspberry Pi Foundation Eben Upton joining us. Upton launched the original Raspberry Pi back in 2012 and, as CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading, continues to lead its development, recently unveiling the 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 and the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera. We’ll get a chance to ask him what’s next for Raspberry PI and get his take on the state of Pi in 2020. And, if you join us live, so will you.

Tune in to the first episode at (direct links follow):

Weekly, you’ll find the Pi Cast by Tom’s Hardware streaming live on Tom’s Hardware’s channels on YouTube , FaceBook and Periscope and available afterwards on leading podcast platforms such as Spotify, Google and Apple.

Regular Hosts

Each week, our show will be hosted by Tom's Hardware's three biggest Pi fanatics: Avram Piltch, Les Pounder and Ash Puckett.

Avram Piltch

Tom’s Hardware’s Editor-in-Chief since 2018, Avram is obsessed with Raspberry Pi and always working on new projects with his eight-year-old son Isaac. In recent months, they’ve built robotic cars and retrogaming machines while learning how to program some games in Python.

Ash Puckett

(Image credit: Ash Puckett)

Ash is a self-employed tech writer and illustrator with a serious affinity for the Raspberry Pi, 3D printing, and retro gaming. She has over a decade of IT experience and has been featured in the official Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi.

For Tom's Hardware, Ash manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting.

Les Pounder

(Image credit: Les Pounder)

Tom’s Hardware’s Associate Editor, Les is a creative technologist and for seven years has created projects to educate and inspire minds both young and old. He has worked with the Raspberry Pi Foundation to write and deliver their teacher training programme "Picademy".