Lenovo Debuts New ThinkVision Displays, ThinkPad Docks

Lenovo just unveiled its new ThinkPad lineup, and the new notebook PCs aren’t the only thing the company has up its sleeve. Lenovo announced two new ThinkVision displays, in addition to two new docking stations, for its 2017 product catalog.

ThinkVision Displays

Lenovo’s ThinkVision P27h and P24h are the latest additions to the company’s display lineup. Both monitors feature a 2560 x 1440 IPS panel with a 6ms response time. It also sports a near-edgeless border, a super narrow bezel, and a non-glossy finish. The 27-inch (P27h) and 23.8-inch (P24h) QHD displays also feature a built-in 4-port USB hub, in addition to two HDMI and two DisplayPort inputs. However, a USB Type-C port also provides power delivery (up to 45W), video, and data to and from an attached device (such as a tablet or smartphone).

Both displays offer over 99% sRGB color gamut. Combined with the high pixel count, the new ThinkVision displays are ideal for home office and productivity tasks, and professionals in graphic design and photography.

The new ThinkVision P24h and P27h are set to arrive this March, starting at $259 and $329, respectively.

Lenovo Product ThinkVision P24h ThinkVision P27h Display Type IPS Display Size 23.8” 27” Display Resolution 2560 x 1440 Response Time 6ms Video Input - HDMI x2- DisplayPort x2- USB Type-C MSRP $259 $329

ThinkPad Docks

Lenovo also revealed two new docking peripherals. The ThinkPad USB-C Dock expands the connectivity of your ThinkPad notebook with three USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports, in addition to a VGA output and two DisplayPort interfaces to connect additional displays. You can connect a single display up to 3840 x 2160 @30Hz, or dual displays up to 1920 x 1080 @60Hz via the DisplayPort interfaces.

There’s also a Stereo/Mic combo jack, and a USB Type-C port provides power and data to your attached ThinkPad. You can also connect the dock to the internet with a gigabit LAN port, which lets you create a permanent desk space for your ThinkPad.

The ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock offers even more connectivity options, with five USB 3.0 ports, a gigabit Ethernet port, and an audio combo jack, in addition to two DisplayPort interfaces, an HDMI port, and a VGA connector, giving the Thunderbolt 3 Dock the ability to connect to up to three displays.

The ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock can connect to up to three displays at a resolution of 3840 x 2160. With a single display, either video output (DisplayPort or Thunderbolt 3 port) will give you that peak resolution at 60Hz. Dual display setups can achieve 60Hz on both screens by using one via the DisplayPort and the other through the Thunderbolt connection (USB-C). Using three screens forces the DisplayPorts (two of them) to operate at 30Hz, with the Thunderbolt 3 port still able to give 60Hz to the display, giving you two monitors at 30Hz and one at 60Hz.

The new ThinkPad USB-C Dock and ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock will be hitting the market about a month apart from each other, with the USB-C Dock arriving in January for $199.99, and the Thunderbolt 3 Dock debuting in February for $279.99.