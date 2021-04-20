Lenovo Briefly Offers Laptops with GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti

It goes without a doubt that Nvidia will introduce its new mainstream GeForce RTX 3050-series GPUs sooner or later, but right now we do not know when Nvidia will actually launch its new inexpensive graphics processors. According to VideoCardz, Lenovo inadvertently listed its Legion gaming notebooks with the new GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPUs. The misstep was quickly noticed, and the PC maker removed mentions of the new products, but Google has cached the page and we can see that for a time the RTX 3050 / RTX 3050 Ti ewre options for Lenovo's Legion gaming notebooks.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

As reported, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 family will based on the yet-to-be-unveiled GA107 graphics processor and will consist of two base models: the RTX 3050 with 2048 CUDA cores as well as the RTX 3050 Ti with 2560 CUDA cores. The new GPUs will be paired with 4GB of GDDR6 memory that will use a 128-bit interface, something which was confirmed by Lenovo, reports VideoCardz.

Lenovo will offer Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs inside its Legion 5 Pro laptops equipped with a 16-inch display and based on AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 5600H processors. Given dimensions of the notebooks, Nvidia can set high TGP targets (up to 95W) and GPU clocks (up to 1500 MHz base, up to 1740 MHz boost, see details in the table below), so it is logical to expect Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050/RTX 3050 to perform fairly well with the Legion 5 Pro. Meanwhile, Lenovo's TGP targets are actually higher than 80W TGPs leaked several weeks ago.

While Lenovo's listing undoubtedly confirms that Nvidia is on track to release its GeForce RTX 3050-series family shortly, it does not reveal exactly when the new GPU family ships. Considering that Lenovo began to offer the new GPUs, we can guess that the launch is imminent, though there is no firm introduction date.

Many enthusiasts are waiting for Nvidia to launch the GA107 GPU on their entry-level Ampere-based graphics cards for desktop PCs. Unfortunately at this point, mobile GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics processors give little idea about the performance of desktop graphics cards carrying the same model numbers. Since Lenovo manages to run the mobile GeForce RTX 3050-series GPUs at up to 95W, it is logical to expect desktop boards to feature a higher TGP and higher performance. Unfortunately, we have no idea how high TGP and clocks of desktop GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti are going to be.