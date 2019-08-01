Lisa Su: High-End Navi GPUs Are On Track

During a Q&A session at AMD's Q2 2019 earnings call, AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirmed that high-end 7nm Navi-powered gaming graphics cards are en route.
The news will surely come as music to enthusiast's ears as there will eventually be more options to choose from in the high-end market. The recently-launched Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 are solid performers for their price, but they simply can't contend against Nvidia's top models. However, we've only seen the tip of the iceberg, and Navi certainly still has a lot of untapped performance.
When asked about AMD's planned 7nm high-end Navi and mobile 7nm products, Su responded:
You asked a good product question. I would say they are coming. You should expect that our execution on those are on track and we have a rich 7nm portfolio beyond the products that we have currently announced in the upcoming quarters.
As exposed by the Linux display driver, there are other Navi silicons out in the wild besides the Navi 10 die that's inside the Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700. So we know for a fact that there will be an RX 5800 or RX 5900 series. At least now we can be certain that everything is marching according to AMD's plans thanks to Su's latest statement. As a matter of fact, AMD partner Sapphire has already put in a request to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) to register the RX 5800 and RX 5900 monikers, among others.
|Series
|Models
|Radeon RX 5900
|RX 5950 XT, RX 5950, RX 5900 XT, RX 5900
|Radeon RX 5800
|RX 5850 XT, RX 5850, RX 5800 XT, RX 5800
|Radeon RX 5700
|RX 5750 XT, RX 5750, RX 5700 XT, RX 5700
|Radeon RX 5600
|RX 5650 XT, RX 5650, RX 5600 XT, RX 5600
|Radeon RX 5500
|RX 5550 XT, RX 5550, RX 5500 XT, RX 5500
The EEC listing, which was discovered by reputable leaker KOMACHI_ENSAKA, shows a ton of alleged Navi models. At this point in time, it's very likely that most of the model names are placeholders, and not all of them will make it to the market. Nevertheless, it opens the door for a bit of speculation.
The RX 5950 XT is one of the more intriguing models as it's speculated to come with a dual-GPU configuration. How crazy would that be, having two Navi dies on the same PCB? Other equally interesting models are the RX 5x50-series. They appear to be more powerful models of their respective series, or they can be a refresh of the Navi offerings. It's anyone's guess for now.
While Su hinted that AMD is working diligently on high-end Navi graphics cards, she didn't mention what kind of timeframe we're looking at. We can only hope they arrive sooner rather than later because Navi needs someone to carry the flagship title.
But I Expect xx00 being normal GPUs and xx50 to be raytrasing versions. But who knows... really waiting 2020 and see hat big Navi can do and what Intel will get to the market. Interesting gpu year coming!
WTH does everyone think these have to be crossfire?
Break the compute units into chiplets with it's own cache and the memory interface on it's own chiplet. This is NOT a crossfire setup. It's been a setup I have been proposing for 4+ years now.
But Navi looks very promising.
I am interested in a high end AMD Graphics-Card and would buy a big Navi Card.
I don't think any sane person is expecting whatever topend single GPU AMD releases to beat the 2080Ti (more than a year old already), nor will it suport hardware ray tracing. So the only intrigue with these cards is what is Nvidia going to release to keep AMD out of the topend. Nvidia didn't spend the last year since the RTX release developing the just released Super cards. Assuming Nvidia has been working on 7nm for awhile, one would think they will be ready by early next year to respond to whatever AMD releases. Going by AMD's recent history of just barely undercutting Nvidia's cost based on rasterized performance without ray tracing support, how well is that going to work next year when Nvidia 2nd gen RTX is released? One would expect a pretty significant boost in both rasterized and RTX performance from Nvidia's jump to 7nm.