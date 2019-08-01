Trending

Lisa Su: High-End Navi GPUs Are On Track

By

During a Q&A session at AMD's Q2 2019 earnings call, AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirmed that high-end 7nm Navi-powered gaming graphics cards are en route.

(Image credit: AMD)

The news will surely come as music to enthusiast's ears as there will eventually be more options to choose from in the high-end market. The recently-launched Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 are solid performers for their price, but they simply can't contend against Nvidia's top models. However, we've only seen the tip of the iceberg, and Navi certainly still has a lot of untapped performance.

When asked about AMD's planned 7nm high-end Navi and mobile 7nm products, Su responded:

You asked a good product question. I would say they are coming. You should expect that our execution on those are on track and we have a rich 7nm portfolio beyond the products that we have currently announced in the upcoming quarters.

As exposed by the Linux display driver, there are other Navi silicons out in the wild besides the Navi 10 die that's inside the Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700. So we know for a fact that there will be an RX 5800 or RX 5900 series. At least now we can be certain that everything is marching according to AMD's plans thanks to Su's latest statement. As a matter of fact, AMD partner Sapphire has already put in a request to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) to register the RX 5800 and RX 5900 monikers, among others.

SeriesModels
Radeon RX 5900RX 5950 XT, RX 5950, RX 5900 XT, RX 5900
Radeon RX 5800RX 5850 XT, RX 5850, RX 5800 XT, RX 5800
Radeon RX 5700RX 5750 XT, RX 5750, RX 5700 XT, RX 5700
Radeon RX 5600RX 5650 XT, RX 5650, RX 5600 XT, RX 5600
Radeon RX 5500RX 5550 XT, RX 5550, RX 5500 XT, RX 5500

The EEC listing, which was discovered by reputable leaker KOMACHI_ENSAKA, shows a ton of alleged Navi models. At this point in time, it's very likely that most of the model names are placeholders, and not all of them will make it to the market. Nevertheless, it opens the door for a bit of speculation.

The RX 5950 XT is one of the more intriguing models as it's speculated to come with a dual-GPU configuration. How crazy would that be, having two Navi dies on the same PCB? Other equally interesting models are the RX 5x50-series. They appear to be more powerful models of their respective series, or they can be a refresh of the Navi offerings. It's anyone's guess for now.

While Su hinted that AMD is working diligently on high-end Navi graphics cards, she didn't mention what kind of timeframe we're looking at. We can only hope they arrive sooner rather than later because Navi needs someone to carry the flagship title.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hannibal 01 August 2019 23:10
    Big Navi next year, if They Are on the track They layed out when They did release 5700 series. Two gpu version does not make Sense, because both manufactures Are going away from sli/crossfire. If the gpu would be chiplet like the Ryzen 3000 is, then ot would make Sense though... Most likely xx50 will be those first raytrasing models or mayve amd makes something crasy and go chiplet GPUs in the next year! That would be super crazy!
    But I Expect xx00 being normal GPUs and xx50 to be raytrasing versions. But who knows... really waiting 2020 and see hat big Navi can do and what Intel will get to the market. Interesting gpu year coming!
    Reply
  • digitalgriffin 02 August 2019 14:30
    hannibal said:
    Big Navi next year, if They Are on the track They layed out when They did release 5700 series. Two gpu version does not make Sense, because both manufactures Are going away from sli/crossfire. If the gpu would be chiplet like the Ryzen 3000 is, then ot would make Sense though... Most likely xx50 will be those first raytrasing models or mayve amd makes something crasy and go chiplet GPUs in the next year! That would be super crazy!
    But I Expect xx00 being normal GPUs and xx50 to be raytrasing versions. But who knows... really waiting 2020 and see hat big Navi can do and what Intel will get to the market. Interesting gpu year coming!

    WTH does everyone think these have to be crossfire?

    Break the compute units into chiplets with it's own cache and the memory interface on it's own chiplet. This is NOT a crossfire setup. It's been a setup I have been proposing for 4+ years now.
    Reply
  • hannibal 04 August 2019 21:17
    Chiplets can be ansver, but chiplet based GPUs just does not work in wondows. Amd has talked about chiplet GPUs in the past and They did found out that it just does not work yeat. There would be needed complete owerhaul in the operation system level to make it work. One day if MS do their home work it may be possible, that day just is not today.
    Reply
  • King Dranzer 10 August 2019 19:32
    Out of all the one card I am interested in is RX 5950 XT speculated to come with Dual-GPU config. If the Dual-GPU config of AMD coming in as PRO VEGA II DUO lives up to its claims of scaling perfectly and 0 latency bridging. I think RX 5950 XT will be even crazier as it will be affordable version with even better performance. If AMD prices it correctly NVIDIA TITAN RTX will get destroyed by its competitor.
    Reply
  • tom1111 21 September 2019 23:28
    I have the Vega 64 LC and wanted to skip Navi eintirely.
    But Navi looks very promising.
    I am interested in a high end AMD Graphics-Card and would buy a big Navi Card.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 21 September 2019 23:39
    I may just be broke, but I really am interested in the lower tier cards like the RX5500 and RX5600 series.
    Reply
  • kinggremlin 22 September 2019 03:31
    Lisa Su's answer was about as generic and information free as an answer can be.

    I don't think any sane person is expecting whatever topend single GPU AMD releases to beat the 2080Ti (more than a year old already), nor will it suport hardware ray tracing. So the only intrigue with these cards is what is Nvidia going to release to keep AMD out of the topend. Nvidia didn't spend the last year since the RTX release developing the just released Super cards. Assuming Nvidia has been working on 7nm for awhile, one would think they will be ready by early next year to respond to whatever AMD releases. Going by AMD's recent history of just barely undercutting Nvidia's cost based on rasterized performance without ray tracing support, how well is that going to work next year when Nvidia 2nd gen RTX is released? One would expect a pretty significant boost in both rasterized and RTX performance from Nvidia's jump to 7nm.
    Reply
  • King Dranzer 22 September 2019 04:15
    kinggremlin said:
    Lisa Su's answer was about as generic and information free as an answer can be.

    I don't think any sane person is expecting whatever topend single GPU AMD releases to beat the 2080Ti (more than a year old already), nor will it suport hardware ray tracing. So the only intrigue with these cards is what is Nvidia going to release to keep AMD out of the topend. Nvidia didn't spend the last year since the RTX release developing the just released Super cards. Assuming Nvidia has been working on 7nm for awhile, one would think they will be ready by early next year to respond to whatever AMD releases. Going by AMD's recent history of just barely undercutting Nvidia's cost based on rasterized performance without ray tracing support, how well is that going to work next year when Nvidia 2nd gen RTX is released? One would expect a pretty significant boost in both rasterized and RTX performance from Nvidia's jump to 7nm.
    Considering Pro Vega II Duo being 2x+ performance of RTX 2080 on paper which puts it 50-60%+ on performance compared to RTX2080Ti. I expect AMD to release Navi version of it with less Memory and budget friendly GDDR6 over HBM2 cutting off the price. Still as I said even if it is priced comparatively higher than RTX2080Ti still there will be market that will definitely be interested in it.
    Reply
  • kinggremlin 22 September 2019 04:53
    King Dranzer said:
    Considering Pro Vega II Duo being 2x+ performance of RTX 2080 on paper which puts it 50-60%+ on performance compared to RTX2080Ti. I expect AMD to release Navi version of it with less Memory and budget friendly GDDR6 over HBM2 cutting off the price. Still as I said even if it is priced comparatively higher than RTX2080Ti still there will be market that will definitely be interested in it.
    And on paper is the only place that card will be twice as fast as a 2080 in gaming. I said single GPU. So why would you bring up a dual GPU card? There's a reason we haven't seen a dual GPU gaming card in over 5 years. They suck.
    Reply
  • bit_user 22 September 2019 10:03
    King Dranzer said:
    If the Dual-GPU config of AMD coming in as PRO VEGA II DUO lives up to its claims of scaling perfectly and 0 latency bridging.
    Where did you see such claims? Just curious.
    Reply