Make Your Raspberry Pi Look Like Actual Raspberry Pie With This Free-to-Download Case

The best Raspberry Pi cases are too unique to ignore. We just spotted a delicious piece of case from Additive Design Studio that fits that category. It looks just like a tiny pie and is probably the most fresh-baked Raspberry Pi 4 case you can find for free online. If you think you've found something better, you'll just have to leave a comment because today we're hungry for this absolute treat.

According to the description, the 3D model was designed by a creator known as Marco Valenzuela specifically for Additive Design Studio. The model was created to house both Raspberry Pi 3 and 4 models.

Valenzuela 3D-sculpted the realistic pie texture on the exterior of the case. The pie has a delicious lattice design with a gentle crust on the edge. It not only protects your hardware but also makes the Pi more transportable.

The case needs to be 3D-printed in two parts: the top and bottom. These halves snap together securely around the Pi while allowing access to important ports. You can easily access the HDMI port, SD card slot and all of the USB ports from the side.

However, you'll have to open the case whenever you want to access the Raspberry Pi GPIO pins.