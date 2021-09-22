Microsoft Reveals Surface Go 3, Adds Cheaper Surface Pro X

Along with a new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio Microsoft is also making some minor adjustments to two existing devices, the company said on a stream today. It announced the Surface Go 3, which will receive a bump up to 10th Gen Intel processors, as well as a Wi-Fi-only version of the Surface Pro X with a new lower price.
|Microsoft Surface Go 3
|Microsoft Surface Pro X
|CPU
|Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y
|Microsoft SQ1 or SQ2
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 615
|SQ1: Adreno 685
|SQ2: Adreno 690
|Display
|10.5-inch PixelSense, 1920 x 1280, 3:2, touch
|13-inch PixelSense, 2880 x 1920, 3:2, touch
|Storage
|64GB eMMC, 128GB SSD (consumer), 256GB (commercial)
|Up to 512GB SSD
|RAM
|4GB of 8GB RAM
|8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x
|Webcam
|5MP 1080p with Windows Hello, 10MP rear-facing
|5MP 1080p with Windows Hello, 10MP rear-facing
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, optional Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem
|Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, optional Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE
|Ports
|USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Surface Connect, microSD Card reader, Nano SIM (LTE only)
|2x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, Surface Connect port, Nano SIM (LTE only)
|Release Date
|October 5, 2021
|October 5, 2021
|Starting Price:
|$399.99
|$899.99
The Surface Go 3 hasn't seen any physical changes from its predecessor. The big difference here are the new processors: either a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y. You're still getting up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, and the connectors haven't changed either. It's still a 1.2-pound, 10.5-inch device. This time around, however, it will come with Windows 11 in S Mode for consumers, while businesses can pick between Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro. It will start at $399.99 and is available for pre-order now.
The Surface Pro X has a new base model. None of the parts are changing: There are still two Microsoft-branded processors based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, and you still get a thin design with minimal bezels. The new version without LTE and works only on Wi-Fi, bringing the cost down to $899.99 before accessories. It will ship with Windows 11 Home on ARM.
In fact, for the Pro X, the bigger details are based around Windows 11, which will offer both 32-bit and 64-bit emulation, which means it should support far more software than when the Surface Pro X came out with only the former. However, it still won't handle some games, third-party drivers and antivirus. Office, too, is getting a 64-bit version for ARM.
In fact, with a Wi-Fi-only version of the Surface Pro X, the device effectively becomes an ARM version of the new Surface Pro 8, which has a similar design, but requires a fan to cool its 11th Gen Intel processor options.
Microsoft's other announcements today include the flagship Surface Laptop Studio, redesigned Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Duo 2 smartphone.