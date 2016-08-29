Next 'ModBox' Update Will Include Voice Commands

Modbox, developed by Alientrap, is one of the earliest titles for the HTC Vive, but it hasn’t received the recognition it deserves. Think of it as Garry’s Mod for VR. It gives you a wide open space for you to create pretty much anything you want, and you can then share it with the community so others can try your creation.

With nearly unlimited possibilities to create your own VR world (and game within it), you can imagine the menu system can get a little bit confusing. The game’s next update will fix that problem by adding voice commands to access items.

Voice commands include:

Open (say “Tool Name”)



Go To (say “Menu Option”)

Spawn (say “Entity Name”)



There are several other Modbox “Action” commands that you can use to load environments, switch between play and editing modes, spawn items, and everything else you can access with your hand controls. Menu navigation with voice commands appears to be far less tedious than clicking through menus to access what you’re looking for.

In addition to the voice commands, you can look forward to multiplayer support being added to Modbox soon. Alientrap said that the majority of its time through the summer has been spent working on completing the multiplayer update. Multiplayer won’t roll out in the same update as the voice commands feature, but it is expected to be available within September.

Modbox is an HTC Vive exclusive title. You can find it on Steam for $19.99.