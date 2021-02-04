MSI Launches Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio: 2.34 GHz, Three Power Connectors

MSI this week officially launched its top-of-the-range AMD-based graphics card, the Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio 16G, which it showcased first in late December. The board uses a custom design and comes with a massive cooling system in a bid to maximize its overclocking potential. To feed the beast, its owner will need a PSU that will deliver it up to 300W of power to the board.

MSI's Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming Trio lineup includes two models: the RX 6900 XT Gaming Trio 16G and the RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio 16G. Both cards use the same printed circuit board (PCB) design featuring a 16-phase voltage regulating module (VRM) as well as a massive 2.7-wide Tri Frozr 2 cooling system with six heat pipes that interconnect several aluminum heatsinks, three Torx 4.0 fans, and has a backplate. Both cards require three eight-pin power connectors and have four display outputs (three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and one HDMI 2.1 port).

(Image credit: MSI)

The non-X version of the boards features a game core clock of 2,015 MHz and a boost clock of up to 2,250 MHz. The maxed-out X version comes with a game frequency of 2105 MHz as well as a boost clock of up to 2,340 MHz, which makes it, on paper, one of the fastest air-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card available.

(Image credit: MSI)

Like other MSI's Gaming series graphics cards, Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming Trio are designed with overclocking in mind. To that end, they will need a spacious PC chassis as well as a powerful PSU to feed the product with enough juice.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI says that its Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming Trio lineup will be available starting early February worldwide. Given today's situation with availability of GPUs and add-in-cards, MSI does not disclose MSRPs of its new product family as real-world prices will depend on actual supply.