Prepare For 'Destiny 2,' 'Assassin's Creed: Origins' With Nvidia's Game Ready Driver

Nvidia's latest Game Ready driver, Version 388.00 (WHQL), is now available to download. In addition to updating existing features, the software adds support for two blockbuster titles arriving this week.

The driver is a must-have for those who plan to pick up Bungie’s Destiny 2 and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins. The GTX 970 (or 1060) is recommended for Destiny 2, and the GTX 760 meets the high-end requirements for Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Hardware requirements aside, Nvidia also recommended the GTX 1070 for those playing it at 1440p and, as expected, the 1080 Ti is the top pick for enjoying the game at 4K resolution. The company didn’t provide similar GPU recommendations for Assassin’s Creed: Origins, but the low barrier to entry in terms of the card specified in the recommended specs likely means that you can easily reach resolutions higher than 1080p with Nvidia’s higher-end GPU lineup.

The driver updated the 3D Vision profile for Assassin’s Creed (the use of 3D glasses to play the game is “not recommended"), and included new software versions of Nvidia-based programs such as CUDA and the GeForce Experience app.

An issue was also resolved with the launch of the new driver. You should no longer experience stuttering gameplay in Doom, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on laptops with G-Sync capabilities and a GTX 1080 GPU. The company also noted that Alienware laptops that use GM204 GPUs won’t be supported with this new driver. There are still a few lingering problems in the wake of the driver’s release, specifically for Windows 10 and 7 users, and you can see the full list on Nvidia’s website.

A prompt to download the new driver should appear on your GeForce Experience app. You can also download the software manually on the driver landing page. You can check out the full release notes on the company website.