Nvidia Releases DLSS 2.3, Coming to Over 15 Games This Month

Nvidia made a bevy of announcements this morning, including the new Nvidia ICAT tool for comparing image quality. Nvidia also introduced version 2.3 of its DLSS upscaling technology. The updated DLSS 2.3 is already being integrated into more than 15 released games, with Cyberpunk 2077 and Rise of the Tomb Raider being the first titles to receive a patch update today.

According to a press release from Nvidia, DLSS 2.3 “makes even smarter use of motion vectors to improve object detail in motion, particle reconstruction, ghosting, and temporal stability.”

Titles that will support the new version of DLSS include: Baldur’s Gate 3, Bright Memory: Infinite, Crysis 2 Remastered, Crysis 3 Remastered, Deathloop, DOOM Eternal, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Sword & Fairy 7, and Farming Simulator 22, which is slated to launch November 22.

Nvidia also announced a few titles that will now support its DLSS upscaling this November, thanks to its easy-to-implement plugins for Unreal Engine and native support in Unity. Assetto Corsa Competizione, Battlefield 2042, Myth of Empires, Bright Memory: Infinite, Elder Scrolls Online, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Jurassic World Evolution 2 will all adopt DLSS. Titles like AWAY: The Survival and Myth of Empires, releasing on November 17 and 18, respectively, will also support DLSS upon release.

Although not all of these games will officially support the new version of DLSS, it is possible to swap between different versions of DLSS, including the newest version, if a title already supports the feature. Results may not always work when doing a "manual upgrade" of DLSS, but so far we've had good luck.

These newly announced titles are now part of Nvidia’s growing library of 130-plus games that support its DLSS technology. This is an edge the company’s DLSS has had over AMD’s FSR upscaling offering since the beginning of its battle for supremacy within the gaming space.

The latest version of DLSS comes alongside a new Game Ready Driver and the aforementioned ICAT, which provides users a simple way to compare the quality between two images. All of these updates are publicly available starting today.