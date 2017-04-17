Origin EON15-S Gaming Laptops Sport 1050 Ti GPUs, Optional Customizable Paint Job

Origin PC launched the EON15-S, a customizable gaming laptop with a relatively affordable starting price of $1,000. The EON15-S will sport a mobile Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display, and a customizable RGB backlit keyboard.

Additionally, the EON15-S will support up to an Intel Core i7-7700HQ, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 6TB of storage. However, we suspect the starting configuration to feature an i3-7100H, 8GB of memory, and perhaps a 256GB SSD. Additionally, Origin PC will offer the EON15-S in an optional custom automotive paint finish of your choosing, but this most likely isn’t included in the base price.

The Origin PC EON15-S will be relatively portable for a gaming laptop; we haven’t received full dimension specifications yet, but Origin PC claimed the EON15-S weighs 5lbs and is less than an inch thick.



