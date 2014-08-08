Raidon Introduces Dual-Bay External Hot-Swap Enclosure

Raidon announced a new external hard drive enclosure, the rather cryptically-named GR3660-B3, that promises something a little different than most units on the market.

The new unit is different in the sense that rather than being a neat and tidy enclosure, it is built using two hot-swap bays. The unit has support for two 3.5" drives, but you can also install 2.5" drives if you need to. Raidon has to live up to its name, of course, and so the unit also has support for RAID 0 (Striping), RAID 1 (Mirroring), and JBOD.

The GR3660-B3 is powered by an external power supply and connects to your PC through a USB 3.0 interface. It also has UASP support, which might not help much when you're using traditional hard drives, but when you have SSDs installed, it can really boost performance. Note that you will need a compatible client.

There is no exact word on pricing or availability yet, but we hope that this one will be widely available soon.

