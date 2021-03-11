Control a Raspberry Pi RC Car Online With Surrogate's New Project

If you have a soft spot for RC cars, you'll love this Raspberry Pi -controlled RC car project recently shared by the team at Surrogate . Not only does it use our favorite SBC, it can be controlled online using Surrogate's custom SDK.

The main project components are an RC truck, a Raspberry Pi 4 and a GoPro camera. The Go Pro provides high-quality visual feedback in real-time for users controlling the truck online.

Even though Surrogate is using a Go Pro, a smaller camera like the Raspberry Pi Camera module or a USB webcam would suffice in its place. The SDK used is the same open-source kit we mentioned back in February. With it, you can easily make your own Pi-powered online games.

If you don't want to design a game from scratch, you use the premade RC car template from Stan and the team. Check out the full documentation for more details.

You can read more about this project in the original post on Reddit. Be sure to check out our list of best Raspberry Pi projects for more creations from the maker community.