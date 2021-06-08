Razer's Plastic Hunting Robot Aims To Clean up the Oceans

The latest release from Razer, creator of some of the "most interesting" products ever to grace a desktop, is a partnership with ClearBot a marine waste cleaning enterprise with a prototype AI robot. The AI powered boat is designed to detect and collect some of the 11 million tons of plastics that are polluting our oceans each year.

ClearBot, designed by Razer, doesn’t appear to be festooned with Chroma RGB, but it is at least wireless, and in traditional Razer style its hull is about as matt black as Batman’s bedroom once Alfred has turned off the lights at night. It’s solar powered, and is capable of collecting 250kg of plastic from the ocean in one ‘cycle’, however long that may be, and it can detect marine plastics within two meters of rough water.

“ClearBot’s unique AI and advanced machine learning technology will enable and empower governments and organizations around the world to broaden their sustainability efforts. We urge other innovative startups to reach out to Razer for collaboration opportunities as we strive to make the world a safer place for future generations,” says Patricia Liu, Chief of Staff at Razer. The partnership sees engineers and designers from Razer volunteering their time and knowledge to work on the prototype with a view building a smarter and more efficient robot.

Razer's partnership with ClearBot is trying to draw attention to its green credentials, which includes a 10-year sustainability roadmap and some green investments. The company has been protecting trees as well, in partnership with Conservation International, and to mark saving 300,000 of the leafy planet-oxygenators it has released a celebratory floor rug featuring its sustainability mascot, Sneki Snek.

There’s the threat of some slippers, too, if they can save another 100,000 trees. Gaze upon the merchandise if you dare, but know that every sale enables Conservation International to save ten trees.