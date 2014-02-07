Trending

Razer Edge and Edge Pro Tablets Hugely Discounted on Amazon

Now is a good time to purchase the Razer Edge and Razer Edge Pro.

Remember the Razer Edge and Razer Edge Pro tablets? They arrived by the end of March 2013, promising true Windows-based PC gaming thanks to powerful x86 hardware under the hood. Amazon is now selling three models really cheap, meaning if you were holding off until the price went down, now is the time to buy.

According to this listing, $300 was knocked off the price of the Razer Edge tablet with 64 GB of storage, originally costing $999.99 but currently retailing for $699.99. This model sports the Intel Core i5-3317U processor clocked up to 2.6 GHz (Turbo), 4 GB of DDR3-1600 memory, Intel HD 4000 graphics, discrete Nvidia GeForce GT 640M LE graphics, and a 10.1-inch IPS multi-touch screen with a 1366 x 768 resolution.

As for the Razer Edge Pro, Amazon has reduced the price of the 128 GB model down from $1,299 to $1,049. The 256 GB model took a larger price beating, now selling for $1,049.99, down from $1,449.99, saving you a meaty $400.

The Razer Edge Pro specs include an Intel Core i7-3517U clocked up to 3.0 GHz, 8 GB of DDR3-1600 memory, Intel HD 4000 graphics, discrete Nvidia GeForce GT 640M LE graphics, and a 10.1-inch multi-touch IPS display with a resolution of 1366 x 768. Other features include a 2MP camera on the front, one USB 3.0 port, Dolby Home Theater v4, and more.

Unfortunately, the Razer Edge Gamepad Controller isn't on sale, costing Amazon customers a mighty $249.99. The Docking Station isn't on sale either, which costs around $499. The Keyboard Dock seems to be the cheapest of the three accessories, costing $199.99 on Razer's website.

For more information about the Razer Edge tablets, head here. As for the discounts, Amazon doesn't specify when they'll go away, so get one of the tablets while the prices are still low.

  • sevags 07 February 2014 19:21
    Meaty, and Mighty huh...Could this be a sign of Haswell versions coming down the pike?
    Reply
  • TerryFawkes 07 February 2014 20:32
    The performance specs on the Edges were great, but the screens are wretched. 1366x768? Welcome to 2008 folks!
    Reply
  • ragenalien 07 February 2014 20:34
    Hopefully they skip haswell and the kepler refresh and go for broadwell and maxwell. It needs the battery life from haswell/broadwell, but it really needs the graphics efficiency that maxwell can bring to the table, even at 28nm.
    Reply
  • sephirothmk 07 February 2014 21:32
    The performance specs on the Edges were great, but the screens are wretched. 1366x768? Welcome to 2008 folks!
    Thats because they are marketed as gaming tablets. That puny Nvidia 640M LE cannot drive the games on a fullHD display
    Reply
  • stevejnb 07 February 2014 22:05
    12628964 said:
    The performance specs on the Edges were great, but the screens are wretched. 1366x768? Welcome to 2008 folks!

    Am I the only one who finds 1920x1080 to be an utter waste of system resources on these small screens? Sometimes I swear people are just buying into years of borderline propaganda in marketing. Just because these companies can waste their time making little screens with high resolutions doesn't mean it's actually worth doing when you analyze the benefit...
    Reply
  • Oldschoolfool 07 February 2014 22:48
    razor no thanks
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 07 February 2014 23:21
    $1000 for an Android tablet is still ridiculously expensive. I'd rather just get an NVIDIA Shield and then pocket the rest of the difference.
    Reply
  • ferooxidan 07 February 2014 23:59
    $1000 for an Android tablet is still ridiculously expensive. I'd rather just get an NVIDIA Shield and then pocket the rest of the difference.
    Clearly u don't read the article and haven't been around from last year. it is a windows based gaming tablet.Still, Razer is always overprice. Asrock VisionX w/ HD8850M + ASUS M168+, Now, that's gaming on the go
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 08 February 2014 00:05
    12630196 said:
    $1000 for an Android tablet is still ridiculously expensive. I'd rather just get an NVIDIA Shield and then pocket the rest of the difference.
    Clearly u don't read the article and haven't been around from last year. it is a windows based gaming tablet.Still, Razer is always overprice. Asrock VisionX w/ HD8850M + ASUS M168+, Now, that's gaming on the go

    Well OK then if it's a Windows 8 tablet with an i7-4620M CPU then I can kind of see the high price tag being justified, but still it's an incredibly steep price to pay for that kind of device..
    Reply
  • geordieinnyc 08 February 2014 00:31
    I bought one of these when they first came out, upgraded RAM and SSD myself. It is a very good system. Can play BF4 on low. If you run on power saver and have the extra battery in the game controller you get about 9 hrs batterylife. OK, in that set up it is 4 lbs but on your lap or table that is fine. I think regular tablets are a waste of time, had an Ipad and only used it for the Internet on wifi. Use a cell phone instead of a tablet, my note 3 is a great substitute and you have internet access in most places then rather than relying on wifi.
    Reply