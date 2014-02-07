Razer Edge and Edge Pro Tablets Hugely Discounted on Amazon

Remember the Razer Edge and Razer Edge Pro tablets? They arrived by the end of March 2013, promising true Windows-based PC gaming thanks to powerful x86 hardware under the hood. Amazon is now selling three models really cheap, meaning if you were holding off until the price went down, now is the time to buy.

According to this listing, $300 was knocked off the price of the Razer Edge tablet with 64 GB of storage, originally costing $999.99 but currently retailing for $699.99. This model sports the Intel Core i5-3317U processor clocked up to 2.6 GHz (Turbo), 4 GB of DDR3-1600 memory, Intel HD 4000 graphics, discrete Nvidia GeForce GT 640M LE graphics, and a 10.1-inch IPS multi-touch screen with a 1366 x 768 resolution.

As for the Razer Edge Pro, Amazon has reduced the price of the 128 GB model down from $1,299 to $1,049. The 256 GB model took a larger price beating, now selling for $1,049.99, down from $1,449.99, saving you a meaty $400.

The Razer Edge Pro specs include an Intel Core i7-3517U clocked up to 3.0 GHz, 8 GB of DDR3-1600 memory, Intel HD 4000 graphics, discrete Nvidia GeForce GT 640M LE graphics, and a 10.1-inch multi-touch IPS display with a resolution of 1366 x 768. Other features include a 2MP camera on the front, one USB 3.0 port, Dolby Home Theater v4, and more.

Unfortunately, the Razer Edge Gamepad Controller isn't on sale, costing Amazon customers a mighty $249.99. The Docking Station isn't on sale either, which costs around $499. The Keyboard Dock seems to be the cheapest of the three accessories, costing $199.99 on Razer's website.

For more information about the Razer Edge tablets, head here. As for the discounts, Amazon doesn't specify when they'll go away, so get one of the tablets while the prices are still low.