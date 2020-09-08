Razer Wants to Make a Mint With New Gamer Gum

Here’s something to chew on: Razer’s getting into gum for gamers.



Available today through the Razer website, the company’s teaming up with 5 Gum to bring its fans three new flavors of sugar-free, “Respawn by 5” gum that it claims will help chewers “maintain focus and reaction time while gaming.”



The company backs these claims by saying it’s infused B vitamins and green tea extract into every piece. It sounds like a long shot, but we haven’t had the chance to test the gum for ourselves.

That said, there is a bit of science behind this thought process. Chewing gum tends to trick the body into thinking it’s eating, which, in turn, relaxes it and allows for greater focus. That’s why my high school science teacher would always pass out peppermints during tests.

Of course, we can’t say for sure whether Razer’s gum will be better for this than any other brand. But if you liked last year's fruit-flavored, Razer-branded Respawn energy drink, you might like the flavors here too. Respawn by 5 comes in a more typical Cool Mint flavor, but also in less conventional flavors, like Tropical Punch and Pomegranate Watermelon. Pomegranate Watermelon comes straight from the energy drink, while Tropical Punch seems like an update on the drink’s Tropical Pineapple flavor.

(Image credit: Razer)

Same as its best gaming keyboards and mice, though, Razer’s gamer gum also comes at a premium. You can buy a 15-stick pack for $3 or a 150 stick tray for $28, which is about two - three times the typical going price for 5 Gum.

That premium will also snag you the gum’s snazzy dark packaging, which is supposed to keep it in line with Razer’s branding. What’s more interesting, though, is that the individual sticks of gum are also black. The company assures, though, that they won’t turn your mouth black.