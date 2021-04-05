Nvidia RTX Voice Officially Works on GTX Graphics Cards

In a strange twist of fate, Nvidia quietly patched its RTX Voice app at an unknown time to support all GeForce GTX graphics cards supported under Nvidia's 410.18 driver or newer. This means RTX Voice works with all products from the best graphics cards in the RTX 30-series down to the GTX 600-series.

Nvidia released RTX Voice a year ago as a new spin-off feature for RTX 20-series GPUs to improve audio communication by reducing unwanted background noise intelligently using AI. Nvidia claimed the app uses the Tensor cores built into its latest products to accomplish this feature.

But ironically, right after the app was released, a super-simple hack leaked allowing you to run RTX Voice on Windows 7 and, best of all, non-RTX GPUs.

So it's not too surprising that Nvidia eventually patched RTX Voice itself to support GTX graphics cards. However, the RTX nomenclature becomes very misleading with the new change.

If you want to use RTX Voice on your GeForce GTX GPU, you can head here to download the app.

But, if you own an RTX 20-series or RTX-30 series graphics card, you're better going off going with its successor, RTX Broadcast, which includes RTX Voice and a webcam feature that allows you to set up virtual backgrounds when streaming or video chatting. Plus, it's doubtful that RTX Voice will receive ongoing updates, unlike RTX Broadcast.

But our casual in-house testing has found bot the older RTX Voice app and newer RTX Broadcast to work surprisingly well. I've used both on my RTX 2060 Super, and it's one of the best programs I've come across that accurately deletes background noise without killing or muting your voice. For more, see our Nvidia Broadcast noise removal demos on our YouTube channel.