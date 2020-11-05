Scalpers Strike Again, Ryzen 5000 Processors Impossible to Find In stock

Ryzen 5000 is the buzz of the month with its impressive performance and crazy gaming potential, and seemingly everyone wants to get a slice of the Zen 3 pie with the new processors going on sale today. Unfortunately, scalpers have once again stolen the show and bought as much volume as they can, and availability for any Ryzen 5000 series CPUs is almost impossible to find.

The scalpers are again, using eBay as their base of operations and have pushed prices of the 5000 series CPUs well over MSRP.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Series Processors RCP (MSRP) Cores/Threads Base/Boost Freq. TDP L3 Cache Ryzen 9 5950X $799 16 / 32 3.4 / 4.9 GHz 105W 64MB (2x32) Ryzen 9 5900X $549 12 / 24 3.7 / 4.8 GHz 105W 64MB (2x32) Ryzen 7 5800X $449 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.7 GHz 105W 32MB (1x32) Ryzen 5 5600X $299 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.6 GHz 65W 32MB (1x32)

According to Ebay, you can buy the Ryzen 9 5950X for an absurd $1,699.99 from one of the several listings, "fortunately" most of the 5950X listings are more "reasonable" ranging between $1,050 and $1,200.

Stepping down to the Ryzen 9 5900X the most expensive listings touch the $1,000 mark while most hover in the $800-$900 range. The cheapest listing that we found comes in at $612 for a pre-ordered model. That's not too bad considering its only a $63 price hike.

For the Ryzen 7 5800X ,most listings hover around the $600s and $700s with a few going as low as $455 and $500.

Finally, for Ryzen 5 5600X listings, average prices are around $400-$500. With some coming in at just $350.

Thankfully AMD has said they are working with retailers to fight against scalpers and purchasing bots, so hopefully, the scalper invasion will be short-lived and stock will go back to normal. The last thing we need is another catastrophe like the RTX 3080 scalper mess when that card launched.