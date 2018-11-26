Ryzen 7 1700X Deal: Eight Cores for $150

(Image credit: AMD)

The good thing about Cyber Monday is that you can find deals on both current and last-generation hardware. This time around AMD's Ryzen 7 1700X processor is only $150, which is hard to pass up considering that it's an octa-core chip that normally retails for over $200.

Despite being a first-generation Ryzen processor, the Ryzen 7 1700X continues to be a solid performer in games and everyday tasks. The processor comes equipped with eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache to tackle any workload that you throw at it. The chip is clocked at 3.4GHz, but thanks to AMD's XFR (Extended Frequency Range) technology, the processor can boost to 3.8GHz without hiccups.

The Ryzen 7 1700X also comes with an unlocked multiplier. As a result, there is room for overclocking in case you want to squeeze every drop of performance out of the processor. In our own review, we were able to get our sample to 3.8GHz across all eight cores with relative ease.

More Holiday Deals Coverage