Seagate IronWolf and BarraCuda Pro 14TB Giveaway

By


Seagate tapped the Tom's Hardware Community to help celebrate their new line of 14TB Hard Drives. Up for grabs is the Seagate BarraCuda Pro, the IrownWolf Pro, and IronWolf hard drives all in a massive 14TB in size.

To find out the full scoop on features and pricing check out our announcement on the Tom's Hardware news feed.

For your chance to win one of 3 massive 14TB Hard Drives, head to the giveaway thread in the Tom's Hardware forum.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget. This giveaway is open until September 24, 2018.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bobba84 11 September 2018 02:02
    Yet again, Australia gets left out. Shameful! How many TH readers are there in Aus I wonder?
    Reply
  • cdatar 11 September 2018 02:56
    1 less Aussie reader from now!
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 11 September 2018 03:41
    Gentle reminder:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-2969283/tom-contests.html
    Reply
  • R_1 11 September 2018 04:11
    if you cannot include everyone in the giveaways, STOP doing them!
    Reply
  • mdd1963 12 September 2018 00:08
    will the larger drive truly 'enable 4k gaming'? LOL!
    Reply
  • Titanz 18 September 2018 20:05
    I want more optimized and stable games that are coming out next year and further.
    I need less expensive and faster storage drive in my gear.
    They are the pro so i think they should understand and listen what we need.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 18 September 2018 20:42
    the only way to get faster storage is with an SSD drive. seagate SSD drive's should be reliable unlike their mechanical ones

    Reply
  • milkod2001 19 September 2018 09:23
    Never understood this stupidity why to limit competition to certain countries only . Like how difficult is it to ship HDD literary anywhere? Not going to enter cos it is not fair to others.
    Reply
  • gdmaclew 19 September 2018 11:27
    So I suppose Guru3D has a ginormous legal team that makes it possible to run international contests and giveaways.
    Despite the explanation, still a cop out - respectfully.
    Reply
  • Quaddro 19 September 2018 12:34
    okay, i'll win this one..
    But but but...indonesia not listed..
    Reply