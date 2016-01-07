Silverstone Shows Mini-STX Case In Development

For its annual CES appearance, Silverstone showed some new cases, PSUs, cooling and accessories, but one big surprise was the company’s first mini-STX form factor PC case.

The new small form factor was created by Intel, and it's smaller than mini-ITX. However, it allows enthusiasts to change various components other than the memory and storage. ASRock told us that it’s working on a mini-STX board, in addition to a full system with the form factor, but the company didn’t have either device at the show

The case from Silverstone is another sign that the OEMs are developing around mini-STX. This case (pictured) has a socketed motherboard, although we don’t know its manufacturer. Obviously, this was just to show a proof of concept: The form factor is coming soon, and Silverstone is one of the first companies to produce a component for it.

One thing of note is that there doesn’t seem to be any space for a PSU (our best guess is that it uses an external PSU). However, the case is still in its early stages, so its appearance could change in a few months. Obviously, price and release dates weren’t revealed. In fact, it doesn’t even have a name yet. Regardless, Silverstone wants its customers to know that it’s already thinking ahead.

