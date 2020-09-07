TeamGroup EX2 Elite 1TB SSD is Just $79 on Amazon

If you've been looking for a low cost, secondary storage drive for your data and games, TeamGroup's EX2 Elite SSD is a great deal. It packs 1TB of storage inside a 2.5-inch case. This SATA III internal SSD is currently available for an impressively low rate of just $.08 cents per GB, a total of $79.

Amazon Prime members can get their hands on this deal for the price of $79 (before taxes). This SSD is up to four times faster than standard HDDs. With an SSD, you can expect faster loading times, boot times and even shut down times than a hard drive.

The EX2 Elite SSD has a read speed as high as 550 MB/s and a write speed up to 520 MB/s. TeamGroup offers the EX2 elite in both 512 GB and 1 TB sizes.

If you're looking for an ideal drive to boot your desktop from, consider pairing this with one of the NVMe drives from our list of the best SSDs. However, if you are upgrading a laptop that only takes SATA drives, this is a very affordable choice, Because of its size, it has a lower power consumption rate compared to traditional HDDs. This particular model measures in at 3.94" x 2.75" x 0.28".