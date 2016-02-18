Tesoro’s Ascaron H7L Mouse Features Seven Programmable Buttons, Up 6400 DPI (Updated)

Tesoro is out with another gaming mouse. The new Ascaron H7L is the fifth mouse in the company’s peripheral lineup.

The mouse is equipped with a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor and includes 512kb of onboard memory. It has seven programmable buttons, up to 6400 DPI and a polling rate of 1,000 Hz.

Like its siblings, the Ascaron H7L sports RGB lighting. Obviously, this means that you’ll have to download software from Tesoro in order to change the lighting color. You can also change other settings in the software, such as DPI, polling rate and liftoff distance.

The mouse is available now, but Tesoro and other retailers (Newegg, Amazon, etc.) have yet to list a price for the device.

Update, 2/18/2016, 6:31 p.m. PST: Tesoro told us the mouse will cost $59.



