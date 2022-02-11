The Intel Core i7-12700K Is at Its Lowest Price Ever

The Intel Core i7-12700K is the go-to chip for gamers looking for the highest gaming performance at the best price point, and now this chip, which is one of the best CPUs for gaming, is currently on offer at Amazon for £348

The 12700K comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores, for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run between 3.6 and 5.0 GHz, and the more power-efficient E-cores run between 2.7 and 3.8 GHz. The 12700K also comes with a 25MB L3 cache. This particular CPU does not come with a stock cooler - so you will need to supply a compatible cooling solution.

Do take into consideration that to run the 12700K you will need a new 600-series motherboard due to the new LGA 1700 socket. You will also be able to choose supporting features like PCIe 5.0 and DDR4/DDR5 compatibility.

Intel Core i7-12700K: was £364, now £348 @Amazon

The Core i7-12700K comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores, for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run between 3.6 and 5.0 GHz, while the more power-efficient E-cores run between 2.7 and 3.8 GHz. The Core i7-12700K also comes with a 25MB L3 cache.

Intel’s Core i7 Alder Lake 12700K has received our Editors Choice award for its performance related to its big brother - the Core i9-12900K, and against its AMD rivals, the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5900X. You can see how the 12700K ranks on our CPU Benchmark heirarchy.

If you prefer AMD over Intel, then you may want to take a look at the AMD alternative the Ryzen 7 5800X which is currently £308 on Amazon.

More Intel Core i7-12700K Deals