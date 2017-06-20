Thermaltake Announces Tempered Glass Version Of Its Core G21 Chassis

Thermaltake announced the latest addition to its LCS Certified line of chassis, the Thermaltake Core G21 Tempered Glass Edition. The company is billing this case as an ideal candidate for building the "ultimate dream rig" while remaining budget-friendly.
Originally spotted by our team at Computex, we now have concrete details on the build and design of this chassis. The Thermaltake Core G21 Tempered Glass Edition is a mid-tower case with, as the name implies, two 4mm-thick tempered glass side panels attached to the frame by thumbscrews. This case measures 476 x 208 x 471mm (H x W x D) and weighs in at just under 18lbs.
Although this is a mid-tower chassis, there is plenty of room for a dual loop water cooling system, and the case supports radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm. The Core G21 TG can accommodate up to ATX motherboards and full-length graphics cards up to 410mm, has 7 expansion slots, mounting locations for two 3.5" and 2.5" hard drives (four 2.5" drives if no 3.5" drives are installed), magnetic filters, and support for up to six 120mm or three 140mm fans. Those of you who prefer CPU air cooling will be happy to know that coolers up to 160mm can be installed.
As mentioned, this chassis is Tt LCS Certified. The certification process, developed by Thermaltake, is exclusive to the company's own products. LCS certification is a designation given to cases and water cooling components that pass a strict set of internal standards that guarantee each qualifying component is completely compatible.
We reached out to Thermaltake on pricing and availability and were told that this chassis will be available "around the beginning of July" with a $70 MSRP.
|Case Type
|Mid-Tower
|Motherboard Type
|ATXMicro-ATXMini-ITX
|Expansion Slots
|7
|Dimensions (H x W x D)
|476 x 208 x 471mm
|Weight
|17.74lbs
|Drive Bays
|2 x 3.5”2 x 2.5” or 4 x 2.5"
|Front I/O
|2 x USB 3.0HD Audio
|Fan Support
|Front: 3 x 120mm2 x 140mmTop:1 x 120mm1 x 140mmRear:1 x 120mmBottom:1x 120mm
|Radiator Support
|Front: 1 x 360mm1 x 280mmRear:1 x 120mm
|CPU Cooler Max Height
|160mm
|GPU Max Length
|410mm
|PSU Max Length
|220mm
|Price
|$70
Hah. I thought the same thing. Almost like some robotic walking case (on boy, let's not give anyone any ideas).
In any event, when is the hideous RGB fad going to die down? It reminds me of the neon fad in the mid-late 80s that quickly died, which ironically has now some 30 years later seen a comeback over the past few years. I'd get sick of that real quick. With that said, it's nice to see tempered glass being used in more main stream priced cases. If you don't move your case around or travel with it like to LAN parties, it does give the appearance of a higher quality case than clear plastic.
They are a bit off.
I had a Thermaltaker Xaser II that was vastly heavier than my Corsair Crystal 570X. Short of being able to fit eATX motherboards it was in no way better than the Corsair.
Besides we computer nerds need some exercise once in a while. And how often do you plan to move your desktop?
To each their own. I enjoy being able to customize the color scheme of my system and have everything match. Honestly in my 570X the white LEDs make the insides look great and Red looks just fantastic.
Yea apart from all the other tempered glass in your home.
The odds of that happening are so low that even mentioning it is more often than it would probably happen. I have a tempered glass oven pan I have used for 15 years and it is still in one piece.