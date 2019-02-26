TH Community Trophy Contest - Polling Now Open

UPDATE: All submissions for new trophies for our new community have been received. A panel of judges has reviewed all that were sent in based on creativeness, viability, fit with the Tom's theme, fun, and achievement. The best and the brightest are arrayed below for you to cast your vote on throughout the next 7 days. The winner at the end of the voting period will win a $100 Amazon Gift card (and bragging rights), and the top 3 trophies will be implemented here in the forums. Note: Where visuals lacked, they have been added. Where How was not possible due to system criteria, it has been adjusted.

What: New Community Trophy Contest Poll

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Wednesday, March 26th, 2019.

How: Vote on your favorite trophy idea in the poll! [Pick your Top 3 of 10]

Trophy Contest Announcement:

The Tom’s Hardware Community has been upgraded!

Help us celebrate the new forum upgrade (featuring oodles of new trophies!) by sending us your best and brightest ideas for even more new trophies that you and other members of our awesome community can earn! In addition to bragging rights, the top vote-getter at the end of the submission period will win a $100 Amazon gift card.

What: New Community Trophy Contest

When: February 14th to February 24th, 2019.

How: Reply to this thread with your idea for a new trophy, which must include the name of the trophy, how a user of the forums can win it, and a visual representation or description of how it should look as icon/image/symbol. Example: “Robotic Rabbit” - Earn at least 3 Best Answers in all tech forum sections, Image: Sprinting bunny.

After the submission period ends, a panel of judges will review and select the Top 10 entries, which will then be presented as a public poll for the community to vote on. The top three that get the most votes will be added as new trophies, and the very topmost winner will receive the $100 Amazon gift card.

We look forward to seeing all the entries, and may the best trophy win!

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia and the United Kingdom, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules, please see the Terms and Conditions in the Contest.

