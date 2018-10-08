Trending

Watch Today's Intel Fall Desktop Launch Event Here

According to a tweet from Intel's official account, the company will host a live-streamed Fall Desktop Launch Event on October 8, 2018.

We'll cover the festivities at the as-yet-undisclosed location, but you can join us: Intel will livestream the event at 10:00 am EST on Monday.

We've been tracking a massive upswing in reports on the Core i9-9900K and the rest of an obviously-pending lineup of Intel's 9th Generation processors. We've also covered a rising crescendo of Z390 motherboard leaks, unintentional or otherwise, over the last few days.

All this means it's pretty obvious what's being announced Monday, but Intel won't share details until the event.

Pull up a seat and watch the livestream, then look for our coverage on these pages. 

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mihen 07 October 2018 04:58
    There has never been a better time not to buy Intel. Must be the worst year to get Intel in the last decade. Production shortages, Spectre/Meltdown flaws on most of their CPUs, and a competent rival. Not sure why you would pay extra for that.
  • Nintendork 07 October 2018 07:13
    Ryzen 5 2600 or 2600X are the new Phenom II 955/Q6600/2600k
  • alan_rave 07 October 2018 12:40
    Intel´s price vs perfomance is getting worse and worse.
  • InvalidError 07 October 2018 16:15
    21381746 said:
    Intel´s price vs perfomance is getting worse and worse.
    When your core products are out of stock most of the time due to demand exceeding supply, you don't need to compete on price or price to performance. You simply focus on getting the most money you can possibly get away with and Intel is doing exactly that, much to PC enthusiasts' disappointment.

    This is perfectly fine since it means more people will be forced to consider AMD if they want better bang per buck and AMD desperately needs those sales so they can make payments on their debts and re-negotiate loans that are coming to term in 2019-2020 from a much more comfortable position than being desperate for survival. A stronger AMD also means more pressure on Intel and more choice for consumers on both sides.

    While higher prices on Intel's side may suck, AMD clawing back significant market share away from Intel should make things more interesting long-term.
  • Zaporro 08 October 2018 07:28
    They can go to hell with their idiotic launch event.

    They are ripping customers off, selling regular i7's as i9's just to put premium pricetag on them and then upsell i5's as i7's without HT.
  • SgtScream 08 October 2018 13:54
    Just wait until the Ryzen 2800x is launched. I'm excited to see the thermals and benchmarks of the i9 now that it's IHS will be soldered.
  • InvalidError 08 October 2018 16:30
    21383711 said:
    They are ripping customers off, selling regular i7's as i9's just to put premium pricetag on them and then upsell i5's as i7's without HT.
    i3, i5, i7, i9 are nothing more than marketing names that don't stand for much in terms of specific feature set aside from higher numbers generally means more stuff but not always and it gets much worse when you look at Intel's mobile CPUs where mobile names are often two rungs down compared to their desktop equivalents.

    As long as people continue buying and Intel continues selling CPUs faster than it can make them, Intel will continue pushing its luck. Basic capitalism at work: sell finite production to the highest bidders.
