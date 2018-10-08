Watch Today's Intel Fall Desktop Launch Event Here

According to a tweet from Intel's official account, the company will host a live-streamed Fall Desktop Launch Event on October 8, 2018.
We'll cover the festivities at the as-yet-undisclosed location, but you can join us: Intel will livestream the event at 10:00 am EST on Monday.
We've been tracking a massive upswing in reports on the Core i9-9900K and the rest of an obviously-pending lineup of Intel's 9th Generation processors. We've also covered a rising crescendo of Z390 motherboard leaks, unintentional or otherwise, over the last few days.
All this means it's pretty obvious what's being announced Monday, but Intel won't share details until the event.
Pull up a seat and watch the livestream, then look for our coverage on these pages.
This is perfectly fine since it means more people will be forced to consider AMD if they want better bang per buck and AMD desperately needs those sales so they can make payments on their debts and re-negotiate loans that are coming to term in 2019-2020 from a much more comfortable position than being desperate for survival. A stronger AMD also means more pressure on Intel and more choice for consumers on both sides.
While higher prices on Intel's side may suck, AMD clawing back significant market share away from Intel should make things more interesting long-term.
They are ripping customers off, selling regular i7's as i9's just to put premium pricetag on them and then upsell i5's as i7's without HT.
As long as people continue buying and Intel continues selling CPUs faster than it can make them, Intel will continue pushing its luck. Basic capitalism at work: sell finite production to the highest bidders.