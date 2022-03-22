Watch The Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote and Hopper GPU Announcement Here at 8am PT on March 22

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take to the stage today, March 22, at 8am PT to deliver his GTC keynote, and you can watch live in the embedded video below. Given the company's obvious teaser that it released last week in the form of a blog post titled "Hopped Up: NVIDIA CEO, AI Leaders to Discuss Next Wave of AI at GTC," Huang is widely expected to reveal the company's upcoming Hopper GPU architecture that will purportedly arrive for HPC and the data center first, and then perhaps spread out to broader uses.



As per usual, we can also expect Huang's GTC keynote to be packed with announcements around the company's AI and autonomous driving pursuits, among others.

“Each GTC, Huang introduces powerful new ways to accelerate computing of all kinds, and tells a story that puts the latest advances in perspective,” Nvidia says, “Expect Huang to introduce new technologies, products and collaborations with some of the world’s leading companies.”

The company also says the presentation "will focus on accelerated computing, deep learning, data science, digital twins, networking, quantum computing and computing in the data center, cloud and edge," so we can expect a slew of announcements as the show progresses. Pull up a seat and watch the show, and then look to our pages for analysis afterward.